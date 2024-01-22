Here are the detours during bridge replacement on Route 715 in Chestnuthill Township

Route 715 in Chestnuthill Township is closed in the area of Camp Akiba Road and Sterling Road, with all traffic detoured as the bridge over McMichael Creek is under construction.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation started construction work on Monday, Jan. 22, to replace the existing two-span stone masonry arch bridge with a single-span concrete arch culvert.

Construction crews will be detouring truck traffic onto Sugar Hollow Road, State Road, Route 115, U.S. 209, Greenview Drive and Neola Road, while passenger cars will be detoured onto Camp Akiba and Sterling roads.

The original Route 715 bridge was built in 1910, measuring 23 feet long and 23 feet wide. It had a 15-ton weight restriction.

PennDOT District 5 Press Officer Ronald Young said that "the bridge had served its time… it's over 100 years old."

"Over time, with deterioration, bridges require a weight restriction to keep off some of the heavier loads that put more strain on them," he said.

According to Young, the newer bridge replacements are made to handle all legal loads. This new bridge will be bigger and stronger, measuring 32 feet long and 36 feet wide and having no weight restrictions.

Young estimates the $1,505,741 bridge replacement project will be completed in May of 2024 by the general contractor, Road-Con, Inc., of West Chester.

