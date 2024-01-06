Detours scheduled for next week as part of FDOT’s I-10 widening project

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced closures and detours as part of the ongoing widening project on Interstate 10 (I-10) from Interstate 295 to Interstate 95.

These measures, set to commence on Sunday, Jan. 7, are crucial for the progress of the $174.5 million project led by Superior Construction, expected to conclude in early 2025.

Scheduled closures from Sunday, Jan. 7, through Thursday, Jan. 11, will take place from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, impacting the following interchanges:

I-10 west exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) will be closed. Detours will guide drivers to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

I-10 East Exit to McDuff Avenue will be closed. Drivers will detour to the Stockton Street exit, turn right on Stockton Street, right on Irene Street, and take the on-ramp to I-10 west to connect with McDuff Avenue.

Additionally, a closure is scheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, Jan. 11, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 West Off-Ramp to Cassat Avenue will be closed. Detours will direct drivers to the Lane Avenue exit, right on Lane Avenue, and right on Highway Avenue to connect with Cassat Avenue.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 11, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning:

McDuff Avenue on-ramp to I-10 west will be closed. Northbound drivers will detour left on Lenox Avenue and left on Cassat Avenue to connect with I-10.

Southbound drivers will detour north on U.S. 17, take I-10 east to the Stockton Street exit, turn right on Stockton Street, and right on Irene Street to connect with I-10 west.

FDOT urges drivers to stay informed about real-time traffic alerts by visiting www.FL511.com or downloading the FL511 app before embarking on their journeys.

For ongoing updates on lane closures and roadwork, follow FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on Twitter, MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook, or visit nflroads.com.

