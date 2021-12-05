Detroit-area artist identified in connection to Crumbley hideout

·1 min read


A Detroit-area artist has been identified in connection with the warehouse where the Michigan teen shooter suspect's parents were apprehended early Saturday.

The artist, whom his attorney said is 65-year-old Andrzej Sikora, is originally from Poland and was described as "an upstanding citizen his entire life" in a news release.

"Mr. Sikora has not been charged with any crime. Nevertheless, upon learning of the Crumbleys' arrest on December 4, 2021, he voluntarily contacted the Detroit Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff's Office to provide information," Clarence Dass said in a statement on Sunday.

"He maintains his innocence throughout this process and is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist in their investigation," Dass added.

Detroit Police confirmed early Saturday that the couple - Jennifer and James Crumbley, who are also facing charges related to the shooting - had been apprehended after officials found them in a commercial building that holds artwork.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said at the time that the people responsible for allowing them inside the building could also be charged.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they had contact with Sikora's attorney.

"I will confirm that his attorney has reached out to us and we are setting up an interview with his client Mr. Sikora," Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement, adding that officials would be providing more details on the case, and the status of the remaining victims, later on Sunday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing 24 charges in connection to allegedly fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School last week.

On Friday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that his parents would face four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • James & Jennifer Crumbley Arrested

    James & Jennifer Crumbley Arrested in Detroit.

  • Pressure grows to remove Boebert from committees

    Pressure is growing on House Democratic leaders to make Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) the third GOP lawmaker this year removed from their committees over her Islamophobic attacks against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).Democratic leaders discussed a possible resolution broadly condemning Islamophobia earlier this week. But that might not be enough for nearly 40 progressive allies of Omar, as well as multiple caucus leaders, who are now openly calling...

  • Michigan AG offers to do independent investigation of Oxford school officials actions

    The AG has offered her department's services to do an independent investigation of how Oxford High School officials handled the situation.

  • White supremacist groups hold rally in downtown D.C., some members stranded

    A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.

  • Final College Football Playoff rankings revealed: The stage is set

    The stage has been set. These four teams will battle for a National Championship!

  • The Latest: Peterson ties Jim Brown for 10th on TD list

    Seattle’s Adrian Peterson has moved into a tie with Jim Brown for 10th all-time in total career touchdowns. Peterson’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against San Francisco gave him 126 for his career, tying him with the Hall of Famer.. Peterson now has 120 rushing touchdowns and six receiving in his 15 seasons.

  • A Federal Investigator Testified About What Was Allegedly Found On Josh Duggar’s Work Computer

    Expert witness testimony could link Duggar to the child sexual abuse materials he was charged with “knowingly” receiving and possessing in April. This story contains descriptions of child sexual abuse materials.View Entire Post ›

  • Artist identified as link to James and Jennifer Crumbley hiding space in Detroit

    Andrzej Sikora has talked to police about his involvement, his lawyer, Clarence Dass, said in a statement.

  • Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio

    A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building. The couple's attorneys have said they didn't intend to flee, countering authorities who accused them of eluding capture for their alleged role in a school shooting that left four students dead.

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • Modesto man arrested in kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

    The woman was allegedly held against her will for a month by the suspect.

  • At Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, lurid photos from Epstein home barred by judge

    The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial suffered a series of setbacks Friday as Maxwell’s lawyers successfully challenged a key witness’ testimony and persuaded the judge to exclude FBI photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

  • Why were Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde's accusers arrested? Here's what we know

    Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde has been accused of official oppression. Why were the allegations against his accusers and why were they arrested?

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • Police: 1 arrested, 14 cars towed in north Sacramento sideshow

    One person was arrested and 14 cars were towed after a sideshow in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to police. The event organizer of the Natomas sideshow was arrested on active warrants related to previous sideshows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to streets, police said. Overall, 14 cars were towed, 20 misdemeanor citations were issued and 15 infraction citations were issued throughout the night, police said. Police said they will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow other participating vehicles at a later time.

  • Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

    In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet