As Detroit auto show gets underway, boil water advisory hits downtown Detroit

A water main break late Saturday night forced a boil water advisory for downtown Detroit, just as the annual auto show was getting underway with thousands of visitors in town.

Downtown hotels, filled with auto industry executives and journalists from around the world, found themselves not only having to tell guests not to drink water from the tap, but in some instances had to apologize to guests because there was either no hot water or no water at all.

Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds, an online car shopping network, arrived early Sunday morning from Los Angles and discovered the water problem upon arrival at the Atheneum Suites in Greektown.

Crews work to repair a broken water main near Larned and McDougall in Detroit on Sunday, January 13, 2018.

“I was told at 6 a.m. it should resolve quickly but hadn’t by 11," Caldwell said. "My room had only cold water out of the sink and bathtub. Shower did not work, period. Hotel said because of the pipes, and so many rooms, some were getting a water feed and some were not.”

Impacted by the boil water advisory are residences and businesses in the area bounded by the John C. Lodge Service Drive on the west, Mount Elliott on the east, Interstate 75 on the north and Detroit River on the south.

Although water service has been restored, people should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said.

Gary Brown, director of the water department, said Sunday that the water boil advisory will likely be in effect until Thursday. It is important that children and the elderly, especially, heed the warning to avoid ingesting bacteria in the water.

"If water is being used for cooking or drinking, you should bring it to a boil for at least two minutes prior to consumption," Palencia Mobley, deputy director of the Great Lakes Water Authority, said at a Sunday afternoon press conference at the site of the water main break. "The water can be used for bathing and other domestic uses."

Brown said authorities do not yet know the cause of the break, which occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday. It could have simply been age, since the pipes date back to the 1800s, or someone could have hit something with a car.

“I got to the site, physically, at midnight,” he said. “We had a 42-inch water main assigned to the Great Lakes Water Authority — not Detroit, it’s their transmission line — rupture. It was leaking water all the way to Jefferson."

By 11 a.m. on Sunday, Brown said everything was “normal other than the boil water alert.”

Brown said break occurred in a parking lot that services some townhouses, near Larned and McDougall, about half a block south of Martin Luther King High School.

No one in the service area of the broken line is out of water, Brown said, although some Detroiters may have lost water pressure temporarily while repair workers cut over from the broken line to another line,

“Everybody has been restored," he said.

To the best of his knowledge, Brown said, nobody in Detroit lost access to water.

“I’m going from looking at instruments that measure water in the system,” in the transmission and distribution lines, Brown said.

In some cases, Brown said, upper floors in taller buildings may have lost water because internal pumps shut down with the initial lost pressure. In those instances, the building owners need to restart the pumps.

"Our system is working," Brown said. "There may be incidents where people don't have water but we respond as soon as we hear. Out of this large area, so far there are three calls with reports of no water as of 11:45 a.m. That's why I always ask about a high rise or lower units. It's about getting internal pumps restarted. They have automatic shutoffs if pressure gets low so they don't burn up."