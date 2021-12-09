Detroit Board of Police Commissioners Vice-Chair Martin Jones dies

Martin Jones, vice-chair of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, died Thursday, BOPC staff said.

Martin Jones at a community meeting in August 2021. Jones died Dec. 9, 2021.

Appointed to the board by Mayor Mike Duggan, Jones has served on the board since July 2020.

In a statement, board chairman the Rev. Jim Holley said Jones was known as a "ferocious advocate and activist for safe streets and neighborhoods." Jones was an organizer of Detroit 300, a crime-prevention community action group.

"He never wanted anyone to be a victim of crime, and his work in the community reflected his deep value for getting justice for victims," Holley wrote in a statement Thursday. "Police Commissioner Jones brought that same tenacity to the Board, where we will miss him as a colleague and leader in the important work for public safety and civilian oversight of law enforcement."

No information was available pertaining to the cause of death.

