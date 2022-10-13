Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit

Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the Detroit Police Department used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, sound cannons, flash grenades, chokeholds and mass arrests without probable cause. The police use of force resulted in hospitalizations, concussions, damaged nerves, and dislocated, fractured and broken bones — including a collapsed lung, broken ribs, a fractured skull and brain bleeding, the plaintiffs alleged.

A Black Lives Matter flag waves in the air as protesters with Detroit Will Breathe march along West Grand Boulevard in Detroit on Aug. 18, 2020.

The group demonstrated in the streets of Detroit for more than 100 consecutive days in 2020 after police in Minneapolis killed 46-year-old George Floyd, sparking nationwide protests.

"This offer of judgment resolves the case in our favor," Detroit Will Breathe said in a statement. "... This judgment is a victory for the movement."

Detroit City Council offered $1,035,000 in late July 2022. The group itself gets $5,000, and the remaining money goes to the 14 individual plaintiffs, ranging from $15,000 to $250,000 per person, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Amanda Ghannam, an attorney representing the organization, said the city determined the allocation of funds to the plaintiffs, and it was likely based on the severity of injuries. One plaintiff was beaten so severely that he suffered cracked rib, which then punctured his lung, she said.

The city will also pay a negotiated $860,000 in attorney fees and costs, subject to city council approval, according to a court order filed Thursday.

The city did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The police department previously called the allegations of excessive force against police "phantom claims" and denounced the proposal offering protesters monetary compensation.

"Our officers overwhelmingly acted appropriately time and again to protect free speech while also maintaining public safety," said Deputy Chief Mark Bliss during a July Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Detroit Will Breathe on Thursday called the approaching end to the lawsuit a victory, but said it does not bring adequate justice to those harmed by police or deliver the systemic change they are striving for.

"The road towards liberation is not linear," the organization said. "While we don’t see the daily marches of a few years ago, the struggle has taken on new forms - strikes have rippled across the country and student walkouts are a regular occurrence. See y’all in the streets."

Detroit Will Breathe during the course of the lawsuit obtained evidence, including body camera footage and incident reports from protests that summer, Ghannam said, and she hopes sharing the details with the public will help bring justice in a way the compensation will not.

"The public, and city council people who are making decisions about funding the police receive, the way that the police operate, they'll be able to see what actually happened," she said. "And the way that these police officers acted with impunity and extreme, uncalled-for violence, and hopefully we'll be able to do something to change that, that was always the goal of this case, and that's going to continue to be the goal."

Andrea May Sahouri and Sarah Raza contributed to this report.

