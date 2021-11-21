Detroit Will Breathe protests Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal: Our fight for justice not over

About 80 people gathered for a Detroit Will Breathe rally on Nov. 20, 2021, at Clark Park in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

"Where is our power?" asked Detroit Will Breathe organizer Praveen Loganathan.

"In the streets!" the crowd chanted.

About 80 people came to a rally hosted by Detroit Will Breathe at Clark Park on Saturday afternoon, equipped with both warm jackets and signs, to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged in a shooting that killed two Black Lives Matter protesters and wounded another.

There were no police or counterprotesters on hand during the rally, which was a peaceful call to action.

"It breaks my heart to see that our ongoing cries for acceptance go on deaf ears in this country socially, economically, and in the court system," said organizer Allen Dennard, a musician. "To let a 17-year-old murderer walk away unscathed for killing BLM protesters is a direct attack and middle finger to the existence of Blacks around this nation."

In August 2020, Jacob Blake was shot and killed by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparking protests against racism and police brutality. There, Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded another, Gaige Grosskreutz, using an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Rittenhouse was facing five counts, including reckless homicide and attempted intentional homicide, and pleaded not guilty to all counts in January. The trial consisted of eight days of testimony, including from Rittenhouse himself, who claimed he acted in self-defense.

Now, he walks free.

Vickie Edwards holds a sign as she participates in a Detroit Will Breathe rally on Nov. 20, 2021, at Clark Park in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

The Rittenhouse decision is just the latest example of racial injustice in the legal system, said Lloyd Simpson, an organizer with Detroit Will Breathe.

"I wasn't surprised, I'm angry," Simpson said. "I'm always angry at a system that perpetuates this type of violence. But to be honest, this has happened so many times over, we live in a world where this is the norm, and so I don't have an extreme emotional attachment to that to the outcome of that verdict, because it was as I expected it."

Story continues

Members of Detroit Will Breathe say they are still facing charges from leading marches sparked by the 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The organization led protests for more than 80 days that summer.

The Detroit police arrested hundreds of protesters, including members of Detroit Will Breathe, during the marches. On June 2, 2020, law enforcement officers arrested 127 protesters, according to previous Free Press reporting. Another 44 were arrested on Aug. 23, 2020.

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Detroit Will Breathe, metro Detroit activists 'not surprised'

Opinion: Rittenhouse verdict shows we're far from justice for all

Opinion: Biased Rittenhouse coverage makes everyone angrier

"There are two systems of justice: one for those who are upholding white supremacy, in the form of white vigilantism, and one for Black people and those who stand with them in defense of their lives," Simpson said.

About 80 people gathered for a Detroit Will Breathe rally on Nov. 20, 2021, at Clark Park in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Loganathan said the fact that Rittenhouse walked away scot-free sends a message that they, too, can shoot people at a protest.

"The courts are not about justice, the courts are about oppressing more and more Black and brown lives in America," he said. "I spent a lot of time in court with my friends who are being tried for criminal cases, just for walking in the damn streets. They didn't break any windows or steal any shoes. They didn't do anything other than walk in the streets, and they got resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. (Rittenhouse) had a freaking gun. And now that's just the beginning, he's a signal to everyone else."

The activists spoke about how the path to change, to revolution, is not through the courts and the system as it exists today, but through their own power.

Detroit Will Breathe organizer Tristan Taylor said oppressed people need to escape reliance on the Democratic Party, and pointed out that a Democratic politician appointed the judge who presided over the Rittenhouse trial.

"Our power as oppressed people does not come simply from us being oppressed. Black people's oppression is a result of capitalism needing our labor, which has been absolutely central in the construction and maintenance of this country," he said to a cheering crowd. And because of that power, that's why systematic racism exists. They know that we can shut the system down, or we can take it over, which is why they are prepared to even do really controversial (expletive), like let a murderer walk free, in order to maintain that oppression."

Capitalism and the oppression of people of color are tied together, he said, and the masses need to take control of their power and their destiny.

Protesters said the Rittenhouse decision was proof that there's still work to be done to achieve true justice.

About 80 people gathered for a Detroit Will Breathe rally on Nov. 20, 2021, at Clark Park in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

"We won't be kept down because there's power in the masses," Dennard said. "There's power in people. And we have to keep fighting ... this fight is a very long fight, it will be prolonged because, with this verdict, we know that there's so much work to be done. And it breaks my heart that we're still here today. All these fights that our ancestors have been through will not go in vain. We will not stand because we're out here today and we will not stand for this."

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Will Breathe rally: Our fight for justice is not over