Detroit church cleared following bomb threat, evacuation

Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, shown Wednesday, March 31, 2021 with the Rev. Charles Christian Adams, resumed services on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, after a bomb threat prompted a temporary evacuation. Adams died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 after long illness.

A historic Detroit church is back to services after a bomb threat prompted a temporary evacuation Sunday morning.

The Hartford Memorial Baptist Church resumed worship services after Detroit police cleared the area.

An individual called in a bomb threat on the church Sunday morning and church officials immediately evacuated the building, said spokesperson Edith Clifton. The evacuation occurred at 8:40 a.m., Detroit police said, coming at the end of the church's 7:30 a.m. service.

Detroit police officers arrived to the scene and checked the area, confirming there was no bomb on-site and the church was safe to get back to Sunday worship services. The incident came as the church marked its first service since the death of its former longtime pastor Rev. Charles G. Adams on Wednesday.

The church saw significantly less turnout for its 11 a.m. service as reports of the earlier bomb threat spread among the community, Clifton said.

Detroit police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bomb threat cleared at Detroit church, services resume