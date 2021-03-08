Detroit church welcomes home wrongfully convicted men

Ariana Taylor, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Mar. 8—Detroiter Kenneth Nixon had no idea that two children had died in a nearby house fire until he was arrested and convicted for the blaze in May 2005.

After 15 years and nine months and what seemed like an endless fight for justice, Nixon was released from prison on Feb. 18 and exonerated of all charges.

On Sunday on Detroit's northwest side, the United Kingdom Church and its outreach ministry, the Ambassador Group, honored Nixon and other wrongfully convicted men during their annual Welcome Home Celebration.

Maxine Willis, Ambassador Group co-founder, said it was "somewhat bittersweet that we have to host this type of ceremony for men who were wrongfully convicted, who were robbed of their life, robbed of their freedom."

Pastor Terrence Devezin called the exonerees "some of the finest men this country has ever known."

Larry Darnell Smith, who was incarcerated for 27 years and Nixon were joined by family, friends and other exonerated men who vowed to help them as they transition into life outside of prison.

"This is not a new problem, this is a problem that was ignored," said Marvin Cotton, who was exonerated after 19 years, seven months and 12 days. "All of us have been fighting for our freedom for decades. It's many more innocent locked in prison right now. They can't even prove that they're innocent but they're innocent."

The Western Michigan University-Cooley Innocence Project and Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit helped clear Nixon.

Nixon was convicted of attempted murder and arson in 2005 after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a home on Charleston street in Detroit, killing a 10-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, and injuring their mother and her other children.

Nixon said to survive being incarcerated he had to teach himself how to forgive and let go of the negative emotions that were crippling him.

"The mental agony was immeasurable," said Nixon. "But it's hard to put into words what it feels like to be able to touch and feel and hold on to people that you love. ... It's an extremely happy moment to be where I am right now compared to where I was a month ago."

This is United Kingdom Church's fourth Welcome Home Celebration. It has welcomed 34 exonerated men back home.

The church also partners with a host of other organizations to provide resources and networks to those wrongfully convicted.

For those who are still incarcerated, Nixon pleaded for them to not give up.

"Keep fighting, keep pushing, keep trying. Eventually somebody's going to hear you, somebody's going to listen to you," Nixon said.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea to pay more for U.S. troops

    South Korea has agreed to cover more of the cost to station American troops on the Korean Peninsula.That's according to the U.S. State Department as part of a new deal between Seoul and Washington.The U.S. has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea for defence against North Korea.Under a previous deal, the State Department said more than 90% of Seoul's contribution went directly back to its own economy.Negotiations since that deal expired in 2019 have been gridlocked.Former President Donald Trump rejected Seoul's offer to pay $1 billion a year up from its current $920 million.Trump demanded as much as $5 billion.The State Department said the fresh deal negotiated an increase, but gave no further details.It also said that the agreement reflects U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment to "reinvigorating and modernizing [the U.S.'s] democratic alliances around the world to advance our shared security and prosperity."If approved by South Korea's government, the proposed 'Special Measures Agreement' would last six years.Its Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming the agreement in principle without specifics.

  • NFL Rumors: Buccaneers 'getting closer' to reworking Tom Brady's contract

    Tom Brady, whose current contract ends after the 2021 NFL season, reportedly is close to restructuring his deal with the Buccaneers.

  • How Crypto Startup HUMBL Became the Top Penny Stock of 2021

    In early February, a virtually unknown company, Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNPD), suddenly found itself as the largest actively traded company on the OTC market. At a $7 billion valuation, the company was briefly worth more than JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) combined. But there was one problem: Neither the company nor its merged entity HUMBL had a full-fledged operating business quite yet. Source: Shutterstock Instead, the combined entity was merely an early stage startup — a dream and a series of test products put forth by its charismatic CEO and his team. Its multi-unicorn status was merely a product of its OTC share price — a number controlled by penny stock investors, not by the company itself. As the firm rides a second crypto wave, one thing will become apparent: The party is only getting started. Tesoro’s rise illustrates a broader shift: Retail investors have found their way into the world of earlier-stage investing. The recent surge of SPACs, initial coin offerings and OTC stocks mean that ordinary folks can now buy into companies that were once only available to angel investors and venture capitalists.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The trend won’t reverse anytime soon; big investor paydays will see to that. But as Wall Street and tech CEOs keep chipping away at accredited investor laws, retail investors will find more opportunities to either make big profits or go home broke. After all, removing the training wheels cuts both ways. That means runaway stocks like Tesoro/HUMBL will happen more often. And only those who understand their anatomy can consistently profit in this wild new world of early stage investing. TSNP Stock and HUMBL: A Marriage Made in Crypto-Land In November, HUMBL, a global payments startup, merged with Tesoro Enterprises in a deal worth about $10 million. Tesoro Enterprises itself was a relatively inactive company trading on over-the-counter pink sheets. Its final official SEC financial filing came in 2007, where the “value added reseller of ceramic floor and wall covering products” reported on its bankruptcy. After filing another small offering in 2010, the company went silent for over a decade. HUMBL, meanwhile, was a hot startup in the payments and blockchain space. The young company, founded by CEO Brian Foote, was awarded the “Best North America Startup” at the 2019 World Blockchain Summit. Why would a payments startup merge with a tile distributor? Without any apparent synergies, HUMBL’s management likely did the deal so that they could access over-the-counter (OTC) capital markets – the wild west of finance. OTC Markets: Unimaginable Wealth and a Backwater of Bankruptcy The Wall Street establishment tends to look down on the OTC market. With minimal reporting requirements and off-exchange dealings, scam companies can often pass off as legitimate ones. It’s also where many de-listed companies go after their shares become worthless. However, the OTC market is much like visiting Grandma’s house and getting ice cream for breakfast: It offers a do-anything attitude that would make mom (i.e., the SEC) furious. Companies aren’t required to file audited financial statements, making it a cheap place to do business. And OTC markets also allow companies to deal in legal grey areas. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC), for instance, trades OTC — making it the largest non-company entity on the exchange. HUMBL Takes on OTC Markets During ordinary times, a startup like HUMBL might have ignored OTC markets altogether — raising money from angel investors and venture capital instead. It’s a well-worn path for promising young firms to access deep pockets and technological know-how. But with venture capital increasingly focused on larger, later-stage deals, HUMBL decided to go a riskier route. The plan worked. After its merger in November 2020, TSNP stock rose from a penny to over 16 cents, a stunning 1,500% return. Much of this was from a smart investor relations campaign — the song and dance that most startups perform for their VC overlords. HUMBL did the same for penny stock investors, and its early announcements created the intended result on its stock price. But in late January, things started to spiral out of control. In eight days, the company announced launches in international payments, e-commerce and blockchain products. Its shares immediately jumped to $1.91, an almost 20,000% gain from barely two months before. By the time the company announced the launch of its “BLOCK ETX Products,” its market value of $7 billion had surpassed the two pure-play blockchain companies listed on the Nasdaq Exchange: Marathon Digital Group (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT). There was one problem: HUMBL was still a startup. Its products were a collection of test cases, or “minimally viable products” (MVPs). VCs might have seen right through, valuing HUMBL in the tens (or hundreds) of millions of dollars. But they certainly wouldn’t have paid $7 billion for the firm. (To reach that valuation, the firm would have needed to look like Uber in late 2013, the year the ride-hailing firm would reportedly earn $210 million on over $1 billion of rides). OTC investors, however, didn’t seem to care. HUMBL’s Unexpected Rise To understand how HUMBL became a $7 billion company, let’s rewind to December 2020, when the company started its three-stage investor-relations push. Act I, December 2020: e-Commerce. That month, HUMBL launches HUMBL Holiday Deal Days, a destination for “highly curated holiday deals, coupon codes and affiliate discount links in shopping verticals like electronics, health, beauty, home, fashion, fitness, and kids.” Investors might have initially cheered at the news. Like Grandma’s ice-cream breakfast, only a killjoy could turn down “highly curated holiday deals.” But experienced VCs checking the humblpay.com site would have noted the true MVP nature of the product. Rather than deliver on the promise of “highly curated,” the site instead posted links to retailers like World Market and Target as placeholders for future products. Act II, January 2021: Global Payments. HUMBL launches HUMBL Studios, a “global merchant listings and web payment integrations” service. Again, the “launch” is a great start for an MVP, leaving room for a future payment system. A quick check on Builtwith, a website that checks technology platforms, and a quick call with the firm, confirms that HUMBL runs Stripe as its payment processor. Act III, February 2021: Cryptocurrency. HUMBL makes its most significant announcement yet: “HUMBL Financial™ Launches BLOCK ETX Products in Over 100 Countries.” The press release sent TSNP/HUMBL stock soaring to its $7 billion market cap. And rightly so — financial firms have long tried to launch Blockchain ETFs for regular investors. The first firm to achieve that globally could become the next billion-dollar commodity ETF. Sharp readers, however, would have noted that the BLOCK ETX product is still in a beta testing phase. The outcome was “not intended to be investment services or advice but rather, are completely non-custodial.” In other words, BLOCK ETX is a representation of an ETF, not an ETF itself. (For non-crypto investors: It’s the difference between buying a $100,000 sports car versus buying a $50 manual on how to build one). The Reality Behind OTC Companies All this might remind cynics of the Fyre Festival fiasco, a luxury music festival in 2017 that ended with thousands getting stranded on an island in the Bahamas. While concert-goers were promised “a luxurious getaway on a private island of Exuma, live music from top artists and partying with famous celebrities,” people mostly ended up with leaking tents and Styrofoam-packed dinners. Many will fondly remember the viral photo of a cheese sandwich meant for the crew. But VC investors and HUMBL fans would rightly disagree. HUMBL’s press releases look much like a startup pitchbook — filled with entrepreneurial dreams, visions and test cases of where the products might finally fit in. But while VC investors have steeled themselves against overselling, the same can’t be said of penny stock investors who sent TSNP stock to the moon. Still More Questions In a post-regulation world, some might find this early stage investing rather exciting. TSNP stock would have made any quick-thinking penny stock investors extraordinarily rich. And virtually all VC-funded startups go through a “fake-it-til-you-make-it” cycle to raise capital and build world-beating products. It’s not clear if that’s what’s going on here. After all, HUMBL’s BLOCK ETX product, for instance, has incredible real-world applications. There’s also a hero element: Brian Foote. HUMBL’s CEO has probably become a billionaire thanks to his initial investment in the firm – a feat that takes most successful startup founders years, not two months, to achieve. (That’s, of course, if he bought at least 20% of the company in its penny-stock days). But OTC investing also has costs: Those who bought at the top of the TSNP ride would have seen their wealth get torpedoed as TSNP stock sank back below $1. And Mr. Foote is under no obligation to build the products his firm has promised to bring. With virtually zero reporting requirements, he could readily sell his shares and walk away from the company without anyone ever knowing. Its acquisitions of unrelated businesses might also worry investors who would rather see HUMBL build out its core crypto products. What Can We Learn? Audited financial statements aren’t perfect — plenty of companies stretch reality and even sometimes fake their numbers. But they’re the most objective source of truth that investors have. Since the Sarbanes-Oxley Act passed in 2002, corporate executives now face jail time for filing misleading financial statements. Early stage investors, however, don’t have that luxury. Instead, they’re faced with companies like HUMBL: A black box that could be the next PayPal or (very often) the next zero. Studies show the average OTC investment drops 60% every year. So which one is it? HUMBL investors had collectively lost $4 billion since the stock peaked in early February before seeing an equally fast ride back up. But it’s only when the company re-lists on a major exchange and publishes audited statements that investors will finally find out what’s under the hood. Until then, we can all hang onto the dream that only penny stocks, VC-funded companies and slot machines can provide — that magical ticket that might one day turn out to be a beautiful winner. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post How Crypto Startup HUMBL Became the Top Penny Stock of 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • The man behind Britain's anti-'woke' GB News channel explains how he plans to revolutionize TV news in the UK

    GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos talks to Insider about his plan to launch Britain's first anti-"woke" TV news channel.

  • Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process. "Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us," Ghani told lawmakers at the opening of parliament session in Kabul. President Ghani met U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar.

  • Myanmar forces fire tear gas as UN calls for action

    Using a clothes line - and a local superstition - as protection, protesters in Yangon gathered behind their makeshift barricades on Saturday (March 6).According to tradition, it's bad luck to pass under these longyis, or sarong-like skirts.And the soldiers believe that, this protester says.Sporadic demonstrations against a month-old military coup were staged across Myanmar.In Yangon, the main city, local media reported security forces used tear gas and stun grenades, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of protesters. More than 50 protesters have been killed since the coup on Feb. 1, according to the U.N.. In a copy of remarks seen by Reuters, UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that it must put Myanmar security forces on notice and stand with the people of Myanmar.On Friday night, authorities disturbed the grave of a 19-year-old woman who became an icon of the protest movement after she was shot dead wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK".According to a witness, the body of Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, was removed on Friday, examined and returned, before the tomb was re-sealed in the city of Mandalay. A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.Meanwhile, authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return eight policemen who sought refuge across the border to avoid taking orders from the junta, an official in northeast India said on Saturday.India's foreign ministry said in the statement given on Friday that the ministry was still quote "ascertaining the facts."

  • Meghan has only ‘kind words’ to say about Kate in Oprah interview, sources say

    Conversation airing on Sunday is said to cover “wide-ranging” topics

  • Lindsey Graham said he deals with Trump's 'dark side' because he thinks he has a 'magic' other Republicans don't

    Graham told "Axios on HBO" that Trump could make the party bigger, stronger, and more diverse, but that he "also could destroy it."

  • Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their fairytale public wedding

    Follow the latest reaction in our liveblog here The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding, they have revealed. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world". The couple decided to have their own moment and married days before. "Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said the Duchess. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us." The ceremony was "just the two of us in our back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

  • 'Kate made me cry': Duchess of Sussex claims it was the Duchess of Cambridge who upset her in row over bridesmaids dresses

    Follow the latest in our live blog here The Duchess of Sussex claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry during wedding planning, not the other way round, as had been reported. Megan Markle said in a blockbuster interview that Kate Middleton made her cry during a discussion about the bridesmaid outfit that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, would wear. The incident was first reported in Tatler magazine, which claimed that there had been a “row” over whether the young bridesmaids should wear tights for the Sussexes' wedding in 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should, saying it was protocol, while the Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not want them to. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace denied the claims at the time. “Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen," the Duchess of Sussex said during the bombshell interview broadcast on Sunday night in the US. “What actually happened? The reverse,” she told Ms Winfrey. “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate],” she went on. “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • Prince Harry says his family cut him off financially

    Prince Harry tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS that the royal family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020. See more here.

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly got married 3 days before their televised wedding

    When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, it was their second time around. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night, Markle revealed that the pair actually were married three days before their wedding, which was televised to millions of people around the globe. The private ceremony was conducted in their backyard by the Archbishop of Canterbury, with no one else present. "This spectacle is for the world," Markle said. "But we want our union for us." She added that on the day of their wedding at Windsor Castle, the couple tried to keep things "fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance ... that this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world." A year after their wedding, Markle and Harry welcomed their son, Archie. The pair announced last month that they are expecting their second child this summer, and shared with Winfrey that it is a girl. More stories from theweek.comRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in ChicagoWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Duchess of Sussex reveals she contemplated suicide when pregnant due to 'stress' and 'isolation'

    The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health after joining the Royal family. The Duchess, 39, said in an extraordinarily candid interview that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while pregnant with son Archie. She claimed she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, but was denied because it would “look bad”. "[Going to a hospital] is what I was asking to do, I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey during their two-hour interview. She said she felt so low at one point that she told the Duke of Sussex that she could not be left alone because she was afraid she might harm herself. She describes a particularly distressing time when she was attending a concert with her husband at the Royal Albert Hall.

  • Cuomo said lawmakers will have to impeach him if they want him out of office after top Democrats call for his resignation

    Six New York state Democrats have already called for Cuomo's impeachment in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview bombshells: They accuse Royal family of racism, reveal Duchess had suicidal thoughts and say Kate made Meghan cry

    Harry and Meghan expecting baby girl Meghan: 'I didn't want to be alive anymore' Couple secretly married three days before Royal wedding 'Kate made me cry' says Duchess of Sussex Royal family discussed Archie's skin colour Camilla Tominey lifts the lid on the inside story of the rift Harry and Meghan will regret this interview The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she contemplated suicide during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and that an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns about how dark” Archie’s skin would be. In other key developments during the two-hour interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah: The Prince of Wales “stopped taking” Harry’s calls after their royal departure The Duchess of Cambridge made the Duchess of Sussex cry before her wedding, she claimed The couple had a private marriage ceremony three days before their wedding officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury The couple wanted Archie to be a prince so he would have security The Queen wasn’t “blindsided” by their departure the Duke insisted The couple are expecting a baby girl during the summer Princess Diana foresaw his departure from the Royal family, Prince Harry claimed The Royal family has an "invisible contract" with the tabloid press, Harry claimed Follow our live blog for a play-by-play of the explosive interview and the global reaction.