Detroit City Council members question developers, delay vote on $3B project

Detroit City Council decided Tuesday to postpone by one week a vote on a $3 billion development in the New Center area that is a collaboration among Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University and questioned the monetary value of its proposed Community Benefits package.

The decision, intended to give council members more time to consider facts presented at Tuesday's council meeting, followed 2½ hours of public comments on the development and another nearly two hours of back-and-forth discussion with the developers.

The trio of developers seeks $296 million in tax breaks and future tax captures over 35 years, plus approval of a Community Benefits package and various zoning changes.

An aerial view rendering of the proposed development and its multiple components.

The development, called the Future of Health, encompasses six projects: a large expansion to Henry Ford Hospital, three apartment buildings totaling 662 new mixed-income units, a new Henry Ford Health-MSU medical research center and a parking deck.

The hospital expansion, which includes a new 21-story hospital tower, is the one project not seeking any tax breaks or other incentives.

Councilman James Tate posed sharp questions to the developers regarding the dollar amount of the Community Benefits package.

The developers have put a $604 million monetary value on their proposed package of 52 various concessions, gifts and spending commitments for the community, which they have touted as the biggest benefits package ever in Detroit. But critics at public hearings have contended the value is far less when excluding things that the developers would do anyway.

Detroit City Council member James Tate.

Tate noted how the biggest item in the benefits package — $310 million — is an estimate for future uncompensated care expenses to be shouldered by Henry Ford Health as a result of the new emergency room in the hospital expansion.

Because the ER would be brand new and over twice the size of the existing ER at Henry Ford Hospital, the nonprofit health system is anticipating $62 million more per year in uncompensated care expenses in the first five years of its operation, totaling $310 million.

Tate questioned whether it is appropriate to count that increase in uncompensated care as a community benefit. A community benefit should be something that goes "above and beyond," he said, not something that simply results from having built the development.

"I am not sure how that’s an add-on," Tate said.

That uncompensated care figure counts the cost to the hospital of charity care and unpaid and underpaid patient bills. It does not count the difference between the hospital's standard charges and the typically lower reimbursement amounts for Medicaid and Medicare services, according to a hospital representative.

Denise Brooks-Williams, an executive vice president for Henry Ford Health, said the $310 million figure was included in the benefits package because it was agreed to by the volunteer group of New Center-area residents, known as a Neighborhood Advisory Council, which gave preliminary approval to the package by a 6-2 vote in December.

Similar to his remarks about uncompensated care, Tate went on to question the inclusion of a $90 million line item in the benefits package for the value to the community of simply having the Henry Ford-MSU research center built.

Orange is proposed new housing. Green is the joint Henry Ford-MSU research center. Light blue is the Henry Ford Hospital expansion. Purple is parking

"It makes it a little difficult for me to go out and talk to my constituents, my residents, about why I believe that those numbers are legitimate if I can’t explain them," he said.

Of the total $604 million value that the developers gave to the community benefits package, "I don't see it," Tate later added. "I’m not saying I don’t see benefits there. But the number — it’s just not jibing.”

Council President Mary Sheffield echoed some of Tate's concerns.

“I struggle with the same thing, with the overall benefits package as well," Sheffield said. "Based on just my looking at it now, I think it’s like six (line items) where there is actually a cash donation per se that actually values roughly $4 million.”

Brooks-Williams told council members that they will bring more information to next week's meeting on their value calculations for items in the benefits package.

Also, during Tuesday's meeting, a representative for the Pistons, which is developing the 662 apartment units, told council members that they would add to the benefits package a $1.5 million donation to the city's Affordable Housing Development and Preservation Fund.

Last month, Sheffield called on the developers to make a $3.5 million donation to the fund.

Benefits packages are a final product of a legally mandated Community Benefits process in Detroit for large developments seeking significant public subsidies.

Several other items in the Future of Health benefits package include:

Accepting Section 8 housing vouchers for the 20% of the development's apartments being set aside as "affordable."

Establishing a $2 million home repair fund for existing neighborhood residents.

Donating $500,000 for rental assistance.

50 free tuition MSU scholarships for seniors at nearby University Preparatory Academy and Northwestern High School.

