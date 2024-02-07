Detroit City Council overwhelmingly approves sixth redistricting map

Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved new district boundaries, which will move some residents into a new district with a different council member.

New districts will go into effect in January 2026 when the new council is sworn in. Residents will maintain with their current district boundaries and council member until then. Council members held public meetings for several months detailing each of the proposed maps, though several residents were mixed about the options and whether districts have served them over the years.

Council members on Tuesday were given ballots to vote for their favored map. Eight members voted for option six, which was the newest map that council members asked the City Planning Commission to prepare. Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway voted for option two. View the detailed map here or on the City Planning Commission website.

Tough choices for members losing areas

Council members thanked City Planning Commission Director Marcell Todd and his department for holding meetings and preparing the proposed maps over the last few months. District 7 Councilman Fred Durhal III shared a message to his constituents, particularly those in areas his district will lose, which include Russell Woods, Nardin Park and Desoto Ellsworth.

Detroit city council candidate Fred Durhal installs yard signs on West Parkway Street in Detroit on Oct. 7, 2021.

"This was a very difficult decision," Durhal said. "I did want to state that we tried to be as fair as possible."

The majority of his constituents supported the sixth map, but the fifth map was a close second, Durhal said.

"These are the bounds for the next 10 years and so they have to live with them," Durhal said. "Russell Woods is one of the areas that I grew up in, born and raised ... so that's very tough."

Redistricting is a City Charter-mandated process required every 10 years. Districts are equally divided based on population from the latest census results, each holding at least 90,000 residents. They are to contain as close to an equal population as possible.

Fears that 'we're going to get left out of the mix'

Maximum population deviation between the largest and smallest districts must be less than 10%, according to the resolution. The 2020 census determined the city's districts are outside of the allowable deviation, with the east side seeing the most population loss.

Residents were mixed about which map better suits their neighborhood's needs.

Jeff Jones, executive director of the Hope Village Revitalization community development organization, called Tuesday a "sad day" during public comment because he worries he and his neighbors will be left out.

"The juxtaposition of us talking about losing representation, being a part of a district where I'm on Linwood and Fenkell but our representatives represent Downtown and Midtown and Boston Edison, I'm worried that ... we're going to get left out of the mix," Jones said. "We love what's going on downtown ... but we’re doing big things in Hope Village ... don’t forget about other neighborhoods impacted by this district."

J. Gregory Love of the District 5 community advisory council said he expected more of the public to show up to Tuesday's session since council members pushed the vote as residents, particularly from the Grixdale farms community, pushed to keep their neighborhood together.

"This vote is extremely important. This council made a gallant effort to socialize this City Charter mandate. There will be three things. One, unhappy people. Two, winners, and three, really, losers," Love said.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit City Council approves redistricting map set to enact in 2026