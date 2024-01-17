Detroit City Council rejects six-figure contract for murals after official bypassed approval

Detroit City Council turned down a six-figure contract to pay for murals that the city did not authorize.

Street Art Mankind Corp., which brought international artists to Detroit to paint seven murals ahead of the NFL draft around the downtown area, did not get a $215,000 contract for services already rendered because City Council did not see the contract in advance. Local artists were angered they had been cut out of the opportunities.

Members on Tuesday were frustrated that Antoine Bryant, director of planning and development, executed the contract without their approval. In a move to approve several contracts at once, eight council members rejected the art contract on Tuesday. Councilman Coleman Young II did not object.

Bryant said the entity began work without approval and continued after being told not to, then artists finished the work, he said. Work finished within eight or nine days on privately owned buildings.

A person walks by a building in downtown Detroit displaying a giant mural of Detroit artist Backpack Durden on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The mural was created by an artist named Smug.

Council President Mary Sheffield asked Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett whether using public money on private buildings was appropriate. He said enhancing the physical circumstances of the downtown area would be in the public's interest, particularly ahead of millions of people expected to tune into the NFL draft in April.

Work was discussed with council members

"When this all occurred, I myself personally, reached out the council members," Bryant said, adding there was "significant engagement" and he was willing to provide the dates and times of those interactions.

Councilmember Latisha Johnson asked Bryant whether he signed off on a contract after work was completed. He affirmed that was the case.

"The work had been completed. It was started, it was continued and it was completed. There was a contract put before me. I did execute that contract. I notified and had engagement with the mayor as well as with several of our member departments. The mayor was very upset and we talked about it at length. And that is when I began to reach out and began to engage with council members at that point," Bryant said.

Councilman Fred Durhal III was among the members who had questions for Bryant in a prior conversation about the mural project.

The implications of not paying now

"I'm very disappointed to see us here today with this issue. My genuine concern always (is) is the city meeting obligations? I want to know how this one particularly works," Durhal said. "We’re charged with a bill that council did not approve. If we were not to approve this today, what would be the recourse? What happens?"

Mallett said the city is not authorized to make any payment whatsoever, but the artist group could potentially file a lawsuit.

"Discussions had been ongoing for over a year. There will probably be representations that at the very least, there was a misunderstanding between those doing the work and those persons who were in a position to authorize the go-ahead. Ultimately, we would be ordered by the judge to make some kind of settlement," Mallett said.

Without City Council's approval, there would be "no active attempt by the city of Detroit to make payment," Mallett added.

Durhal asked Mallett about potential risks of a settlement. Mallett said the city would not face any punitive damages, other than the risk of bearing incurred costs and possible attorney fees.

"It's so unfortunate that this contract was not brought before you, because, ultimately, the council's endorsement of whether or not this is an appropriate public purpose would have been important. There's no question about that," Bryant said.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit council rejects six-figure contract for unauthorized murals