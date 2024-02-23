Detroit closes Jefferson Chalmers' A.B. Ford Park to remove majority of trees

One of Detroit's parks — where a new, state-of-the-art community center opened last fall — is closing for the majority of the year.

Jefferson Chalmers' A.B. Ford Park is closed until September while crews remove the majority of trees, which were found to be in poor condition, as they clean up contaminated soil. During construction of the new community center, the city conducted environmental testing of the land holding the old Lenox Center. Sampling came out inconclusive, said Crystal Perkins, director of the general services department.

Various patches of the park needed fresh soil, and in the process, the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department determined remediation of the entire park was necessary. That requires adding 2 feet of clean soil.

Grand opening of the new community center at the A.B. Ford Park in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

"Putting 2 feet of soil on trees will kill the roots," Perkins said. "As a safety precaution, we're going to remove the trees. This is about 251 trees that we have to remove. We’re going to plant 597, close to 600 trees in their place.

The mix of new, native trees

"Anything south of Jefferson (Avenue) was all swamp back in the late 1800s. Back then, we didn’t have the Environmental Protective Agency in place, so when they went to fill it to develop on it, they used anything and everything they could fill it with."

Crews will plant a mix of native shade, flowering and specimen trees in place of the old ones. The city hosted a public meeting Thursday to discuss the plan, in which questions were raised about digging out the soil instead. However, doing so will still kill the trees' roots and would their require removal, Perkins said.

"I'd rather remove the trees now instead of waiting," Perkins said. "We don’t know when it's going to die or fall over onto someone."

Questions also loomed about whether the EPA's habitat restoration plan would move forward after residents noticed it was not included in city materials about the park. Perkins said that the EPA and city have been in discussions since 2016 about a plan to provide a habitat wetland and that the EPA confirmed with the city Thursday that the agency will move forward with the project.

Virtual meeting next week with EPA representative

"It's not canceled. I don't know where they're getting that information from. We did this master plan and when we met to talk about doing the meeting ... we said, 'Let's just show the actual part of what we’re doing.' Maybe because it wasn’t on what we showed the other day, they assumed it was canceled. Those words never came out of our mouth," Perkins said.

The city will hold another virtual meeting next Thursday with an EPA representative to address any questions or concerns.

According to Perkins, the EPA in an email said it "intends to install the habitat restoration project in the future as it is the last remaining habitat restoration project to remove a beneficial-use impairment for the Detroit River area of concern."

The park will remain closed until September, which is when the city plans to host a ribbon cutting, then return in the spring to complete any planting that may remain. The community center will remain open during construction. Trucks hauling materials will drive down Lenox Street and exit through Lakewood Street. More details are available online.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit closes Jefferson Chalmers' A.B. Ford Park to remove trees