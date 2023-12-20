Detroit cop charged with killing 71-year-old man by punching his face

A Detroit police officer has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly punching a 71-year-old man in the face outside a bowling alley during a disorderly conduct call a blow that hospitalized the man for three weeks before ultimately claiming his life.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, the 29-year-old officer's punch knocked the elderly man to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement.

“Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday in announcing the charges against Officer Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown. "But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation. This behavior cannot be tolerated from our law enforcement.”

The Detroit Police Department moved to fire Brown.

Detroit Police Department cruiser.

An argument and a deadly punch

The charges stem from an incident at about 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, when police were dispatched to a bowling alley on the 4100 block of Woodward Avenue for complaints about a man who was being disorderly. That man was 71-year-old Daryl Vance of Detroit.

According to Worthy, Brown and the man got into an argument that escalated, with Brown ultimately punching Vance in the face and knocking him to the ground.

Vance was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died Sept. 21.

According to Worthy, the Wayne County medical examiner concluded that Vance’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head, from the punch.

Detroit police statement

After charges were filed, the Detroit police issued a statement:

"Mr. Brown has ben terminated from the Detroit Police Department as a result of his actions on Sept. 1, 2023.

"However," the statement continued, "Mr. Brown is exercising his contractual right to appeal the termination decision."

During an appeal, DPD said he would remain off the payroll "and will not possess any law enforcement authority."

The police statement also thanked the prosecutor's office for its work on the case, and said it will "cooperate fully" with Worthy's efforts to convict the officer.

Brown is expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in 36th District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

An attorney of record is not known for Brown yet. He could not be reached for comment.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit cop charged after fatal punch killed 71-year-old man