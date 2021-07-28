Detroit councilman accused of accepting $35K in alleged bribery scheme

Jul. 28—Detroit — City Councilman André L. Spivey has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery after allegedly accepting more than $35,000 in "bribe payments" alongside another unnamed official while serving on council, according to federal court records.

The United States Attorney's Office contends in federal filings that from about 2016 to 2020, Spivey and "Public Official A" had "accepted the bribe payments with the intent to be influenced and rewarded in connection with upcoming votes on the Detroit City Council and in subcommittees."

Spivey was charged in a criminal information, waiving his right to a grand jury. The filing states the department's findings are "concerning an industry under review by the council."

In each of the calendar years of the conspiracy, the City of Detroit received more than $10,000 in federal assistance and on Oct. 26, 2018, Spivey accepted a $1,000 cash bribe payment from an undercover law enforcement agent, according to the filing.

In the filing, "Public Official A" was employed by the city and as a member of Spivey's staff from 2009 to 2020.

Spivey's Detroit-based attorney Elliott Hall told The Detroit News Tuesday, "Mr. Spivey did nothing in his official capacity as a city councilperson that they're claiming."

Spivey and Hall could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

Hall said Tuesday that the federal document would detail the bribery allegations involving Spivey, whom he said has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's Office and other authorities for the past 15 months "trying to resolve it."

The United States Attorney's Office in Detroit declined to comment Wednesday.

A date hasn't been settled but a virtual arraignment is expected next week, Hall told The News Tuesday.

Hall also said that Spivey has not resigned his seat on the council. Although federal authorities "might require him to," the councilman's lawyer said, "we're trying to keep him in to finish his term."

The accusations of public corruption involving an elected Detroit official are the latest in a string of cases that date back decades. Just this spring, indicted City Councilman Gabe Leland resigned after he pleaded guilty to a state charge of misconduct in office.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Tuesday that the bribery allegations represent a "sad day for Detroit," Spivey and Spivey's family.

"We do have a process in this country where people are presumed innocent until proven guilty," Duggan said in a statement. "Councilman Spivey is entitled to that presumption until he has his day in court."

Earlier this year, Duggan said Leland's case had been a "negative cloud" over the city and that Leland's plea and resignation were allowing Detroit to move forward.

Leland was sentenced last month to two and a half years probation on the state charge. The 38-year-old Democrat was accused of agreeing to accept $15,000 in cash and free car repairs from a Detroit businessman in exchange for his vote on a controversial land deal.

The state case came after Leland was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2018 on bribery conspiracy and two counts of bribery stemming from the allegations. The federal case against Leland was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Leland was the highest-ranking Detroit politician to be charged with a federal crime since former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was indicted a decade ago and subsequently sentenced to 28 years in federal prison. Kilpatrick was released in January after former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. He served seven years.

