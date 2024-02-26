In Detroit, Farrakhan calls for Muslims to speak up for Palestinians

Speaking Sunday to thousands in downtown Detroit, minister Louis Farrakhan expressed sympathy for Palestinians killed in recent months in the Israel-Hamas war, repeatedly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While his main focus was on the suffering of Palestinians, he also expressed sympathy for Jewish people killed on Oct. 7 by Hamas fighters.

Farrakhan, 90, who leads the Nation of Islam, a religious group founded in Detroit in 1930, spoke for three and half hours to a crowd in the main hall at Huntington Place that appeared to be mostly filled. There were long lines of people in the convention center before Farrakhan's address on what the Nation of Islam calls Saviours' Day, a holiday that marks the birthday of their founder, Master Fard Muhammad. This is the fifth time over the past decade that the Nation, headquartered in Chicago, has held its annual holiday gathering in Detroit, and the organization intends to hold it again next year in Detroit.

Hon. Minister Louis Farrakhan speaks to thousands in downtown Detroit at Huntington Place on Saviours' Day on Feb. 25, 2024, expressing sympathy for Palestinians and Jews killed in recent months.

"Who will pay for the killing of Palestinians, Palestinian life, culture and civilization, who will pay for that?" Farrakhan said to the crowd.

Wearing a gold-colored suit, hat and his trademark bow-tie, Farrakhan criticized Muslims around the world for not speaking up more for Palestinians.

"The Muslim world feels the pain of the Palestinians, but they’re afraid to stand," Farrakhan said. "I’m asking the Muslim world to stop fearing the consequences. ... You have to stand up against the genocide that is happening to to our Palestinian family. … They don’t’ need cheap talk, they need the Muslim world to unite."

The longtime leader of the Nation also appeared to criticize the Oct. 7 killings, saying that the Jewish people who died were innocent martyrs.

"I saw Jews that were suffering too, burying their dead and weeping, as the Palestinians weep," Farrakhan said.

But Farrakhan also pushed some conspiracy theories, alleging that Netanyahu knew about Hamas' plans to attack Oct 7 in advance, saying he used them as an excuse to commit genocide against Palestinians. There are no credible reports that Netanyahu knew about the attacks beforehand.

During his remarks, Farrakhan also criticized the largest Jewish civil rights group, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which the Nation filed a lawsuit against last year, alleging defamation. The ADL has said Farrakhan is an extremist who "in recent years ... has embarked on a wide-ranging campaign specifically targeting the Jewish community."

Farrakhan stood for more than one hour during his speech, but then sat down for the remainder, saying he was feeling tired. He was more soft-spoken than in previous speeches in Detroit. There has been talk about who may succeed Farrakhan once he steps down, but he gave no indication during his talk Sunday about succession plans.

The gathering showed the close ties between the Nation of Islam and Detroit. At the beginning of his speech, Farrakhan thanked local clergy and politicians.

"I want to thank the mayor of the city, Mayor (Mike) Duggan and his deputy, Deputy Mayor (Todd) Bettison, and the police chief, (James) White, for the wonderful and kind way you have received us," Farrakhan said.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe attended the speech, sitting together, a video broadcast behind Farrakhan of the crowd showed at one point.

Hon. Minister Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, speaks to thousands in downtown Detroit at Huntington Place on Saviours' Day on Feb. 25, 2024,

Farrakhan criticized President Joe Biden for his support for Israel's attacks, but he did not appear to make any endorsements with the presidential primary election in Michigan taking place in two days.

Farrakhan's speech was one of several religious events over the weekend in metro Detroit that touched upon political and social issues.

Also on Sunday afternoon, former presidential candidate and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson spoke at the Shrine of the Black Madonna, a Black nationalist church. The topic was reparations, which Williamson has said she supports for descendants of enslaved people.

Williamson, who suspended her presidential campaign earlier this month, still appears on the ballot for Tuesday's presidential Democratic primary. The former religious leader of Renaissance Unity church in Warren spoke at several houses of worship in Michigan over the past week, including the Michigan Psychedelic Society, Church of the Messiah in Detroit, and the Theosophical Society in Detroit in Berkley. Williamson was raised in a Jewish family, but later became known for developing New Age beliefs made popular with appearances on Oprah Winfrey's show.

On Friday, there was an interfaith prayer breakfast at Nazarene Baptist Church that featured two members of Congress who are Hindu, U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, and Baptist pastors, including Pastor Kevin Harris of Nazarene. During his visit to metro Detroit last week, Khanna met with Arab American and Muslim leaders and government officials, including Turfe, the Associated Press reported. Also on Sunday, a couple of Christian clergymen were to speak at a rally in Dearborn at the Dearborn Manor in support for Palestinians organized by the Michigan Taskforce for Palestine.

Near the end of his speech, Farrakhan said that young Black Americans are no longer fearful of Israel as older Black leaders who support Israel.

"They refuse to be controlled," Farrakhan said. "I say to Israel: Leave the Black youth alone."

The three-day convention also featured workshops on farming, martial arts, and traditional values, encouraging people not to have sex before marriage; a chess tournament; drill competition; and a children's village.

