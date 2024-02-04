Detroit father of 6 dies days after being mauled by 3 dogs: family says

A Detroit father of six died just days after he was mauled by three dogs, his family said.

Harold Phillips, 35, was walking home from a bus stop on West Chicago near Longacre Street when the dogs got loose on Monday night, WXYZ reported.

Phillips was rushed to the hospital and had to have his arm amputated, the outlet reported.

"The dogs bit a pretty big hole out of his arm and tore his artery, so he lost a lot of blood. He is on dialysis. He has to keep getting transfusions. They cut off his right arm," his wife, Shauntaye Phillips told CBS News.

Five days later, Phillips' family announced on a GoFundMe site that he died from his injuries on Friday.

"It's with my deepest regret to inform you that Harold has passed away this evening. I appreciate every prayer donation and message. Thank you all for the love and care you've shown my husband. My children and I are forever grateful," Shauntaye Phillips wrote.

Officials say attack could have been prevented

City officials told CBS News that the incident could have been prevented had the dogs' owners followed the city's ordinance, which says dogs have to be secured and limits the number of dogs per residence to two.

The owners of the dogs that attacked Phillips had four. The three dogs involved in the attack were euthanized, and the fourth one was seized.

The dogs' owner, Roy Goodman told WXYZ that they've been involved in three other bite cases, including one involving a child.

The owners also received 10 citations at $500 each, totaling $5,000 in fines, CBS News reported.

"To the Phillips family, I'm so sorry," Goodman told WXYZ. "Nothing I can do can make this right but if there's anything I can do, I will."

CBS News reported that the family has retained a lawyer and announced plans to sue the city of Detroit and the dogs' owner.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detroit father dies days after he was mauled by 3 dogs