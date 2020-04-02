Detroit will be first US city to use newly approved rapid coronavirus tests, mayor says

DETROIT – Detroit on Thursday began testing its first responders, bus drivers and health care workers for coronavirus using new rapid testing kits that produce results in about 15 minutes or less.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday the city is the first in the country to begin using the kits from Abbott, a global health care company based in Lake County, Illinois.

"It's being set up right now and it's becoming clear that Detroit will be the first city in the country to use the 15-minute testing to test our police officers, fire fighters, EMTs and our bus drivers so that we know right away the results," Duggan said at his daily press briefing.

Abbott has said the tests can produce positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes. The company hopes to ramp up production to the point where it can deliver 50,000 kits per day, per a release.

The city spent $377,049 on Abbott testing kits, instruments, control swabs and bar code readers, according to the city's purchase order dated March 29. The purchase order did not specify quantities for the equipment, but a spokesman for Mayor Duggan said the city bought 5,000 kits.

Testing being performed on Abbott’s ID NOW platform. More

The rapid test kits are part of Detroit's massive testing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The metro Detroit area is among the country's hardest-hit regions. The city as of Thursday had 2,860 positive cases and 97 deaths. Hundreds of police officers have been quarantined and 91 members of the department, as of Wednesday, have tested positive.

Abbott specializes in diagnostics and medical devices. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 27 approved the use of Abbott's ID NOW platform to detect COVID-19. The devices are about the size of a toaster.

Duggan spokesman John Roach said he does not yet know if the city is planning to buy more rapid testing kits to use on residents.

The equipment is useful in outbreak hotspots, Robert Ford, Abbott's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement released upon the FDA's approval.

"With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots," Ford said.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

Detroit continues to offer drive-through testing for residents and others who have a doctor's prescription. About 600 people were tested on Wednesday. Duggan said daily testing could reach 1,000 residents.

The city is in talks with local transportation services to arrange rides for Detroit residents who don't have a car. A deal could be reached by Friday, Duggan said.

"We're going to keep going until we get everybody in this city to have equal access to testing," he said.

The city's coronavirus website has more information about how to get tested and how to find a doctor accepting new patients, those with and without insurance.

