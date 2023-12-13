Detroit’s Fisher Building to host pop-up holiday market, free tours, performances

Holiday shopping and entertainment will come to the Fisher Building this weekend.

The afternoon event will feature over 20 vendors, performances and tours, marking Detroit's holiday season.

"The holidays are a great time to experience the historic Fisher Building," said Clarke Lewis, president of the Platform, the real estate development company that owns the building.

The marketplace shopping will include over 20 pop-ups and permanent retailers, with merchandise including clothing, health and beauty, home goods, holiday decor, accessories and baked goods.

TechTown will partner with the Fisher Building for the event, featuring pop-up vendors from its Retail Boot Camp graduates. The 12-week program prepares future entrepreneurs to run businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

"TechTown is thrilled to collaborate on this festive pop-up marketplace in the iconic Fisher Building, providing an exciting opportunity for our program alumni to thrive," said Christina Devlin, TechTown Detroit Retail Strategist.

The Fisher Theatre will host performances of the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" musical at 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the Fisher Theatre box office.

Pure Michigan will host tours of the building — a national historic landmark — during the event. Guests can reserve tickets online for the free tours, to be held at noon, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

"There is a reason it’s one of the city’s top tourist attractions and known as Detroit’s largest art object," Lewis said. "By combining the holiday market, theatre performances and tours, the Fisher offers something for everyone and a memorable holiday experience."

The holiday market will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fisher building Saturday.

