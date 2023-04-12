Detroit Free Press wins journalism award

The Detroit Free Press won the 48th annual McCree Journalism Award for 2022, which is sponsored by the Michigan Press Association Foundation.

According to the Michigan Press Association, the Wade H. McCree Advancement of Justice Awards looks for outstanding entries that explain problems and issues in the legal system and law enforcement.

Winners from the Free Press include reporters Elisha Anderson and John Wisely, and podcast co-producers Cary Junior II, Darcie Moran, and Tad Davis for their columns “Jailhouse informants and a 15-year fight for freedom.”

Michigan jailhouse informant testimony has led to wrongful convictions. New bill may help.

The column highlights the story of Juwan Deering, who claimed his innocence from behind bars for 15 years. Deering was convicted in 2006 and given a life sentence after being wrongfully accused of killing five children.

Deering was charged with arson and five counts of felony murder for a house fire in Royal Oak Township that killed five in 2000. Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Matis vacated Deering’s conviction in 2021 on grounds that Deering did not receive a fair trial and crucial evidence was withheld from his defense attorney.

Anderson and Wisely investigated Deering’s case and brought to light the reliance of the criminal justice system on jailhouse informants, and the credibility issues associated with this.

Additionally, the podcast episode "On the Line" shares Deering’s story from his background and childhood to his conviction to his release.

Three awards were given, and the other two recipients were from WXYZ-TV and Hastings Banner.

Broadcast, print, and online journalists are eligible to apply. Entries can include a combination of news articles, editorials, video, audio, etc.

The competition is free and accepts entries from all legal publications in Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Free Press wins annual McCree award