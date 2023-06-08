Detroit Gas station clerk allegedly shoots customer in the forehead after kicking him out

A Detroit gas station clerk is facing first-degree murder and felony firearm charges after fatally shooting a customer in the forehead on Monday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said

The incident took place around 3:05 a.m., in the 4410 block of Vernor Highway. Police say 40-year-old Moad Mohamed Al-Gaham shot the victim, 25-year-old Anthony McNary of Detroit, following a dispute over beef jerky.

McNary allegedly "took a beef jerky product and placed it in his pocket. Al-Gaham rifled through Mr. McNary’s pockets, took the item, and placed it back on the shelf," according to a news release. "Shortly thereafter, when Mr. McNary attempted to pay for the item, (Al-Gaham) refused to accept the money and made Mr. McNary leave the store."

Al-Gaham then manually locked the gas station doors and shot McNary in the forehead, through the glass door. McNary was outside the store, while Al-Gaham was inside.

More: New cell phone law in Michigan for distracted driving: Public reaction

More: Track air quality in Michigan with AirNow app, EGLE

Detroit police responded to the scene at approximately 3:14 a.m. and found McNary's body on the ground, officials said. Medics transported McNary to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Here we are less than one month after the locked door incident at a Detroit gas station on West McNichols. This simply cannot continue to happen,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the release. “In this case, the defendant allegedly had a weapon aimed at Mr. McNary’s face while he was in a place of safety on the other side of a locked glass door and pulled the trigger. (Al-Gaham) had time to premeditate his actions and was not in any immediate danger.”

Al-Gaham was arraigned Thursday morning in the 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 22; the preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on June 29.

Contact Nour Rahal: nrahal@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting customer in forehead