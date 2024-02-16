Detroit is getting its own Hollywood-style sign along I-94 this spring

Detroit is getting its own Hollywood-style sign.

That’s right: A 10-foot-tall "DETROIT" sign will be erected between Wyoming and Central avenues along eastbound Interstate 94 as part of the city’s 2024 NFL draft improvement plans.

Jessica Parker, Chief Enforcement Officer for Detroit’s Planning and Development Department, said the project is one of many exciting improvements planned for the city ahead of the draft, which takes place April 25-27 in downtown Detroit.

“It’s going to be like the Hollywood sign, but smaller,” she said. “The letters will look like they are floating on beautiful greenery … and they will light up in Detroit’s colors, green and white.”

The Hollywood sign is 45 feet tall compared to the Detroit sign's 10-foot height.

The Central and Cecil exit of Interstate 94 is expecting a 12-foot tall 'DETROIT' sign by April 2024, in time for the NFL draft in the city.

After a bidding process last October, Parker said the city accepted a contract from Detroit-based Fairmount Sign Company, dedicating $400,000 in city funding to the project.

"This company actually did the Fox Theatre sign and the Wayne State sign off of Woodward,” Parker said. “So they know Detroit.”

The company has begun fabricating the giant letters, Parker said, and expects to have them ready for the installation phase by early April.

Parker said her department consulted with District 6 City Manager Eva Torres to gather community input on the project before making final plans.

“We really want to make sure they (community members are) part of the process of pulling Detroit into that beautification phase,” Parker said. “And we heard a lot of positivity and excitement, the residents in the area are looking forward to this.”

Parker said the signage project also includes new aluminum “Welcome to Detroit” gateway signs along the city’s boundary at:

I-75 and 8 Mile in Hazel Park

I-96 and Telegraph in Redford

I-94 at Moross in Detroit

Southfield Road at 8 Mile in Southfield

Southfield Road and Ford Road in Detroit

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit getting Hollywood-style sign ahead of 2024 NFL draft