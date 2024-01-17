Detroit Grand Prix seeking hundreds of volunteers for 2024 race weekend

The Detroit Grand Prix is returning to the streets of downtown Detroit this summer and is seeking nearly 800 community volunteers.

Returning to downtown Detroit for its second year, the Detroit Grand Prix is a 42-year-old tradition that drew a record 150,000 people during the three-day event last summer.

For a $20 membership fee, Grand Prix volunteers are given official uniforms, free parking for the event, meals during Grand Prix weekend, and invitations to the Volunteer Kickoff and Volunteer Appreciation Parties.

Volunteers needed include:

Circuit Marshals

Information Services

Guest Navigators

Ticket Scanners

Hospitality Services

Ushers

Shuttle Services

To sign up, or find more information about volunteering efforts, visit www.DetroitGP.com/volunteer.

