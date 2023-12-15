Detroit high school steps up safety measures after gun accidentally fired inside classroom

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Safety measures are being increased at Detroit Leadership Academy High School after a gun was accidentally fired inside a classroom on Tuesday.

Detroit police said two juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the accidental discharge, which led to a lockdown at the school on the city's west side. No one was hurt, and police recovered a handgun after the shooting.

The school said that all students will undergo mandatory searches when entering the building in response to the incident.

"The school and its leadership are 100% committed to providing a secure and conducive learning environment," the school said in a statement.

Police have submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges against the juveniles.