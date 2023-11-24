Detroit homeowners can get help applying for 2023 property tax relief. Here's how.

Detroiters struggling to pay their yearly property taxes can apply for a poverty tax exemption by early next month.

Eligible homeowners have until Dec. 11 to sign up for the City of Detroit's Homeowners Property Exemption (HOPE) program to see a partial or full reduction in their 2023 property taxes.

The city and nonprofit partners are hosting two resource days to help people complete their applications.

The HOPE program — meant to keep Detroiters at risk of foreclosure in their homes — reduces or exempts qualifying homeowners from property taxes for the current year based on household income.

Eligibility for the HOPE program is based on whether a resident owns and occupies their home as their primary residence and their household income. The maximum income for a full exemption for a family of three is $24,872. Most homeowners whose income is below the HOPE program's income guidelines are generally approved and more than 11,000 Detroit homeowners were approved this year, according to a news release.

Residents who need help with their HOPE application can go to the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency located at 7310 Woodward Ave. for two resource events, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 11.

For more information, go to www.detroitmi.gov/HOPE. Homeowners can apply for HOPE online or schedule an appointment for assistance with Wayne Metro by going to bit.ly/WayneMetroHOPE or calling the agency at 313-244-0274. The December resource events accept walk-ins.

