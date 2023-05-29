Detroit homicide investigation leads to M-10 Lodge expressway closure

Michigan State Police reported that southbound M-10 Lodge expressway at Grand River Avenue in Detroit was closed Monday afternoon as part of an ongoing city police homicide investigation.

The state police posted on Twitter that at 2:30, "Detroit Police Homicide made a request" to help look for a possible crime scene on the freeway.

The freeway was closed, according to state police, and undisclosed information turned over to city police.

A message for city police was not immediately returned Monday afternoon. The Free Press will update this story when more information becomes available.

