Detroit investigator of complaints against police responds to toxic workplace allegations

Lawrence Akbar, interim chief investigator, talks with members of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners during a meeting at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Lawrence Akbar, Detroit's chief investigator of complaints against police, described claims of harassment and a toxic work environment alleged by former investigators who worked for him as "false, frivolous, and baseless."

The allegations, made in two resignation letters, a memo to the elected Board of Police Commissioners and in interviews with the Free Press, were outlined in an article published Sunday.

"I was falsely accused in the article of making false, inappropriate statements and I strongly denounce this article and its allegations against me," Akbar wrote in a letter to the Free Press.

Akbar has led the Office of the Chief Investigator, the entity that investigates noncriminal complaints against police officers and reports to the Board of Police Commissioners, as interim chief since 2020. OCI has struggled to fill seven vacancies and alleviate a pile of uninvestigated complaints against police that has grown to nearly 800 since the start of the pandemic.

"My entire career with the City of Detroit has been marked by an upstanding professional work record and no misconduct — alleged or otherwise. You reported allegations that are false, and my standing and credibility have been questioned. Your article reflected disgruntled employees who were and are still currently motivated by disgruntled Board Members," Akbar wrote in his letter.

"Unfortunately, the BOPC has tolerated unprofessional behavior from some Board Members past and present during some Board Meetings and in other forums, and some of the behavior has filtered down to staff. This is unacceptable because, as we can now see, it erodes public trust in our mission, hurts the overall organization, and undermines the Board and staff's credibility as a leader in civilian oversight."

Akbar went on to say his office has been working "relentlessly and tirelessly" to serve the city of Detroit during the pandemic.

Former investigators Marquitta Stanton, Makeeba James and others told the Free Press they resigned due to "harassment" and "retaliation" by OCI leadership and an "authoritative," "toxic work environment."

Attempts to reach Akbar through numerous avenues for nearly two weeks — including calling numbers associated with Akbar and multiple email and verbal requests to speak to Akbar through the board's spokesperson, Commissioner Willie Bell, and Interim Board Secretary Melanie White — remain unsuccessful.

Teresa Blossom, a spokesperson for the Board of Police Commissioners, told the Free Press prior to the article running that Akbar won't speak to the news media.

The Free Press also detailed every allegation cited in the article in an email to the board prior to its publication. Bell responded that the former investigators were "disgruntled employees" and their allegations unfounded.

Additionally, Akbar said in the letter that the grievances that were filed were unfounded and dismissed, and suggested Stanton only filed complaints and grievances after being reprimanded, which she denies.

"Unfortunately, these disgruntled employees chose not to follow the rules of performing their jobs timely, and, in some cases, chose not to meet job performance expectations at all," Akbar wrote. "I have been and continue to focus on resolving police misconduct investigations and investigating citizen complaints to ensure proper service to this great city's residents and our constituents."

The former investigators told the Free Press they stand by their statements and allegations.

Akbar did not address whether holding his position violates the city charter, which bars anyone who has worked for the city within three years from being appointed chief investigator. While Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett, the city's top lawyer, has said it was a violation because Akbar previously worked for the city, the board argues it's not in violation because Akbar serves in an interim capacity. He has held the position for more than two years.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

