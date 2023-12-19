Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff charged with domestic violence against wife

Longtime Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff is charged with domestic violence in an incident involving his wife at their Oakland County home.

Judge Jamie Powell Horowitz of 45th District Court, allowed LeDuff to be released on $5,000 personal bond. He can't contact his wife and or go back to their shared home in Pleasant Ridge under the terms of his release.

Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff in a 2013 Detroit Free Press photo.

LeDuff stood mute during his Tuesday arraignment. His lawyer Todd Perkins entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

"This is a man that loves his family," Perkins told the Free Press after the hearing. He said he and his client are trying to keep the matter "as private as possible."

LeDuff is the host of a weekly podcast, "No BS News Hour With Charlie LeDuff."

He's a controversial print and TV journalist known for unconventional reporting, often infused with opinion and his own personality and often putting local politicians in his crosshairs. He's worked for the New York Times, the Detroit News, Fox 2 and other outlets.

He was fired in October as a columnist at the Detroit News after using a coded insult toward Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the social media platform X, where he wrote "See you next Tuesday" (typically spelled “C U Next Tuesday" as a pejorative.)

LeDuff told the Detroit Metro Times he thought the insult was "clever," given that his weekly column at the Detroit News was published on Tuesdays.

“I’m not apologizing. I have nothing to apologize for. … I stand by it,” he told the Metro Times.

Early in his career, LeDuff apologized for plagiarism after lifting passages from a nonfiction book.

He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2001 as a contributor to the New York Times' "How Race Is Lived In America" series.

In 2012, he was sued over a story by Cindy Pasky, president and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions, while working for Fox 2. The station and Pasky settled; the station retracted the story and issued an on-air apology.

He was accused in 2013 of urinating in public and then biting a security guard during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day parade, though charges were never filed.

In recent years, LeDuff has been accused of using right-winged rhetoric to attract a conservative fanbase, a claim he denied during an appearance this month on Detroit Free Press investigative columnist M.L. Elrick's podcast, "ML's Soul of Detroit."

