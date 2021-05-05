Detroit judge scolds construction worker for wearing T-shirt during online court hearing

A Detroit judge admonished a construction worker who showed up to a virtual hearing wearing a T-shirt, according to a report Tuesday.

"I don't do sweats and I don't do T-shirts in my courtroom," Judge Ronald Giles said.

When the worker noted that he was at a job site, Giles doubled down on his stance, FOX 2 of Detroit reported.

"When you come to court, you dress for court. Because in my court, if you don't dress for court, I'm gonna dress you," the judge continued. "Which means I send you to Wayne County Jail and they dress you."

William McConico, the chief judge at the 36th District Court, said Giles didn't break any rules in requiring a dress code in court. However, he noted that other judges might have made an exception because of the worker's construction attire, according to the station.

"My take is that it’s not a good look for the court. That’s not normally how court cases are conducted," said McConico. "This is my work attire, you’re in yours. We are all in different professions."

Following Giles's comments, an unknown woman spoke up to defend the worker.

"That's bull because it's just court and we all at home," the woman was reportedly heard saying.

"I suggest you shut your mouth and not be involved in the case, or you're going to end up locked up," Giles replied.

The worker -- whose alleged offense was unclear -- said he didn't know the woman and it was unclear why she was in the hearing, according to FOX 2.

"I don’t know if they even know who the person was that was advocating in her own way for him," McConico said. "That’s still a cliffhanger right now."

McConico added that he will meet with the judges to discuss the incident, the station reported.

Giles has served the 36th District Court since 2006, according to the court's website.