Detroit K-9 officer helps capture convicted murderer in Pennsylvania

A dog really is a man’s best friend, especially for the search team that tirelessly searched nearly two weeks for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Yoda, the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois police K9 that helped takedown fugitive Danilo Cavalcante during the two week long manhunt after he escaped from prison.

Yoda, the dog who helped take down convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante after an extensive hunt that made national headlines, has connections to metro Detroit as a member of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This four-legged K9 officer stepped up, subduing the criminal and preventing his escape.

According to USA Today, Cavalcante, 34, was serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He was captured on Wednesday after a reported burglary and his heat signal was detected by a plane.

Cavalcante, with a rifle, tried to escape by concealing himself and crawling through underbrush but was surrounded by law enforcement.

Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was then released to attack, biting Cavalcante in the head and leg. Yoda was eventually called off when Cavalcante, unable to use his rifle, surrendered and then placed under arrest.

Cavalcante, a Brazilian national, allegedly killed a man in Brazil in 2017 before killing his ex-girlfriend in the U.S. in 2021. According to the Associated Press, Cavalcante planned to carjack someone and flee to another country, likely Canada or Puerto Rico, before being captured.

In this handout photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, fugitive Danelo Cavalcante is taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by the Pennsylvania State Police in Pennsylvania. Cavalcante had been on the run since escaping from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. He was captured in a wooded area about 15 miles north of the prison.

According to WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), Yoda’s U.S. Border Patrol unit is based out of Detroit. It was called in to assist after Cavalcante had been on the run for two weeks. No injuries to Yoda or any other officers were reported.

A district attorney will determine whether Cavalcante should face additional charges.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante captured by Detroit police dog