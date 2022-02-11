Detroit lawmakers want Michigan Supreme Court to reconsider tossing voting rights lawsuit

Detroit lawmakers and others from the Metro area are asking the Michigan Supreme Court to reconsider their recent decision to dismiss their lawsuit against the state's redistricting commission, which argued the political maps created by the group disenfranchise Black voters.

The legislators, representatives from neighboring cities and advocates filed the request for reconsideration Friday. The court typically does not reconsider its own rulings.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meets to vote on new congressional and legislative districts for the next decade in Lansing on Dec. 28, 2021.

In a 4-3 decision last week, the court determined there was not enough evidence to show that the commission was required to create the same number of districts as years past in which racial minorities constituted a majority.

The commission's new boundaries for congressional and state Senate and House seats either eliminated or reduced the number of districts that were previously compromised primarily by Black residents. The lawmakers argued the maps violated the federal Voting Rights Act, but the commission said they had no obligation to maintain majority-minority districts and their maps were fair.

"This order was a terrible mistake that will greatly diminish the size and influence of the Black Caucus in the Michigan Legislature," lawmakers wrote in the request for reconsideration.

"This Court’s hasty dismissal denied Michigan Black voters their right under the Voting Rights Act to have a meaningful voice in the political process. The court has been misled into believing that plaintiffs are unable to substantiate their well-pled claims. Correction of that error will not only ensure a different disposition — due process — it is very likely to result in a different outcome: a judgment for Plaintiffs on the merits of their Voting Rights Act claim."

Edward Woods III, a spokesman for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, said the commission respects the court's original decision.

The lawmakers cite from the court's dissenting justices, noting they thought the dismissal was hasty and did not offer enough time for those who filed the lawsuit to argue their case.

The request for reconsideration also outlines the arguments lawmakers and their lawyers would have made to show why they think the maps violate federal law.

The court does not need to rule on any specific timeline, but has previously acted with haste in the case given the April deadline for political candidates to file paperwork with the Secretary of State.

This is one of several lawsuits challenging maps crafted by the commission. Some argue the new districts are unfair for Republicans, others they they are unfair for Democrats.

