Detroit to limit parking in areas around LCA, will begin enforcing some rules Sundays

Detroit in January will institute new residential parking zones around Little Caesar's Arena that will limit on-street parking, mostly in the evening. The city also will begin enforcing parking safety violations on Sundays.

Parking safety violations are enforced only Monday through Saturday but starting Jan. 2, officers will begin enforcing violations such as blocking fire hydrants, alleys or driveways, parking at bus stops or "no parking" zones on Sundays as well. Metered parking will remain free on Sundays and holidays, according to the city.

The city is also establishing four new residential parking zones with daily enforcement. The zones were created at the request of residents who are struggling to find parking near their apartments due to a growing number of visitors at nearby restaurants and entertainment venues. Significant changes will limit visitors from evening parking near some of Detroit's restaurants and venues, including Little Caesars Arena, to make way for residents.

Enforcement of residential zones will begin one at a time from Jan. 2 through February 2024, seven days a week, including holidays.

The new zones include:

Cass Park and Selden, which will begin Jan. 2.

Southern Brush Park, which begins Jan. 16.

Central Brush Park, which will begin in February.

'Zones will improve quality of life' for residents in these areas

“We worked very hard with Council President Mary Sheffield and former Council Member (Raquel) Castaneda-Lopez to draft this ordinance, which gives us the ability to create Residential Parking Zones that are laser-focused on the issues surrounding each individual neighborhood,” Keith Hutchings, director of the municipal parking department, said in a statement. “We know change isn’t easy, but enforcing these new zones will improve the quality of life for these residents who have asked for them.”

Parking meters were installed in 2015 in some Detroit neighborhoods where parking was once free. This meter is Mexicantown in Southwest Detroit.

In most cases, hourly parking in residential zones will be allowed by non-residents only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., but drivers are encouraged to observe all posted signs to see restrictions. Each zone is tailored to the needs of the neighborhood and may cut off parking at another time. Those with residential permits can park 24 hours a day without paying meters.

Obtaining a residential parking zone permit

Only City Council-approved residential zones will have permits.

People living in zones limited to resident parking can apply for a permit at the ParkDetoit.us website and click on the “Residential Parking” tab. Create an account and provide required information, then the parking department will verify and approve the application. Residents will pay for a permit, which will be active for one year.

The city issues four types of residential permit. Each residence is allowed two to three permits, depending on the zone:

Residential Permit: All non-senior and income-exemption residents.

Senior Residential Permit: Any resident 65 years or older with a fee automatically provided.

Income-Exemption Permit: Any address provided income exemption status by the Detroit Board of Review Department.

Property Owner Parking Permit: Property owners are entitled to one account.

Visitors, caregivers and rental cars

Thirty permits annually will be available to visitors to park, which can be activated in real time or for a future date. A license plate will be entered for each permit used. Up to three caregiver permits can be provided annually, with the parking department's approval, to add the additional license plates to the zone under the account.

A rental car can be temporarily included by the account holder. The rental permit will draw from existing visitor passes, meaning a visitor pass must be available. The rental vehicle will be uploaded and activated to the account once a license plate is entered into the system. The parking department will review the rental permit and if the rental agreement matches the permit account holder, then the visitor pass will be credited back to the account. If not, the account holder will be charged for the pass.

More information is available at www.ParkDetroit.us.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit to limit evening parking in neighborhoods near Little Caesars