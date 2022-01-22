Detroit man accused of setting pregnant girlfriend on fire released on 10% bond

A man accused of pouring gasoline on his pregnant girlfriend and lighting her on fire has posted bond in Detroit , Michigan.

Devonne Marsh posted a $5,000 bond and walked out of jail in Wayne County, Michigan on Friday after being arrested two days earlier for allegedly lighting his girlfriend, who is 6 and a half months pregnant with twins, on fire and burning over 60% of her body, according to Fox 2 Detroit .

Marsh, 41, was released on bond with several conditions including being prohibited from doing drugs or going back to the scene of the crime. While he has been released from jail in Wayne County, Fox 2 Detroit reports that Marsh has a hold for charges in another county meaning he is not free to walk the streets at this time.

Marsh’s bond was set at $50,000, meaning he only had to post 10% to be released.

Marsh’s girlfriend, 26, remains hospitalized in critical condition, and it is unclear whether the babies will survive. She was reportedly too afraid to come forward and report the crime but a tip led authorities to the scene and she is currently cooperating with the investigation.

"How do you do this to another human being? I can’t - it’s unimaginable," Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis told reporters. "Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I did see pictures and I just...the pain she must be suffering, I can’t imagine."

Marsh has a long criminal record with past charges including drugs, guns, and assault.

Macomb County, Michigan jail records show that Marsh was incarcerated there on Friday, January 1.

Detroit Police directed a request for comment from Fox News to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The office did not immediately respond to the request for comment.