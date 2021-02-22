Detroit man charged in armed robbery, murder on consecutive days

James David Dickson, The Detroit News

Feb. 22—DETROIT — A 30-year-old Detroit man faces 10 felony charges in two cases, accused of committing armed robbery and first-degree murder on consecutive days this month.

Jaywand Goodlett is jailed on the armed robbery charge and is expected to be arraigned Monday in the murder case at Detroit's 36th District Court.

In the murder case, a Valentine's Day shooting, Goodlett faces seven charges: first-degree murder, three counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That shooting, which was reported about 2:35 p.m. that Sunday, left a 34-year-old man dead on the 15000 block of Cedar Grove, police said.

An armed robbery around 1 p.m. Feb. 13 left a 39-year-old man critically wounded, after being robbed and shot multiple times. That took place on the 12900 block of Hayes.

The two shooting scenes are one-tenth of a mile apart on Detroit's east side, north of Houston-Whittier.

In the robbery, Goodlett faces three charges: armed robbery, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Goodlett has a probable cause conference on Feb. 25 in the robbery case before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

