Detroit man charged in catalytic convertor thefts

Oct. 27—Footage from multiple security cameras led to a Detroit man being charged in the thefts of catalytic converters.

Michael Bates, 36, has been charged with nine counts of theft of auto parts, all level six felonies, and one count of corrupt business influence, a level five felony, after police say he stole multiple catalytic converters from locations across the city Oct. 2 and 3. According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, Bates was arrested Oct. 23 in Detroit and will be extradited to Howard County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a security camera at Kokomo Auto Supply, 1299 Home Ave., caught a black Dodge truck "parked in an odd place" near the fenced-in area of the business Oct. 2. The next day, the owner of the business discovered a hole in the fence where the truck was parked and 13 catalytic converters had been removed from vehicles parked in the fenced area.

The security camera at Kokomo Auto Supply was able to get the license plate number of the truck. According to police, Bates came up as the owner of the truck.

A similar situation — a black Dodge truck entered a parking lot and shortly thereafter police received reports of stolen catalytic converters — happened at least half a dozen other times across the city, including at Menards, at one of the Stellantis transmission plants, Indiana University Kokomo, Red Lobster and more, according to the affidavit.

In some cases, security footage captured a man exiting the truck and going under vehicles. Later, the owners of those vehicles reported a stolen catalytic converter.

At the Red Lobster incident, one of the alleged victims said she parked her car next to the black Dodge truck. She told police she saw a man standing outside next to the truck and another man inside the truck. According to the affidavit, she described the two men as "suspicious," and that when she returned to her car, the catalytic converter on her car had been removed.

The alleged victim was able to positively identify the truck when shown a photograph from a security camera from another business, according to the affidavit. She was shown a photo array of six men, one of them Bates, and according to the affidavit, Bates and another man as the possible perpetrator, ultimately settling on the other man.

The number of thefts of catalytic converters nationwide has skyrocketed in recent years. According to a recent report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau that looked at thefts for which an insurance claim was filed, there were 3,389 such instances in 2019. In 2020, that jumped to 14,433, a 325% increase.

Because the value of precious metals, such as platinum, palladium or rhodium found in catalytic converters, has risen considerably the last few years and the relative ease it takes to sever it from a vehicle, the car part has been a prime target for thieves looking to make a buck.

Earlier this month, Maj. Brian Seldon of the Kokomo Police Department told the Tribune the department had responded to close to 30 reports of stolen catalytic converters during the first weekend of October.

