Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl.

According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder, carries a potential life sentence upon conviction.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

Prosecutors said Smith allegedly drove onto Belle Isle beach and struck Ghadir Saleh, 12, of Dearborn and another 16-year-old before driving away. Ghadir later died from her injuries.

A Twitter update from Michigan State Police on Thursday said the 16-year-old victim was still in critical condition “and in need of your prayers.”

This March, Smith pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while impaired in 2020.

Michigan State Police are still conducting their investigation and have not released additional information about the cause of the Memorial Day crash.

“Mass shootings, especially ones where the victims are children, get a lot of attention, and they absolutely should. But we must also remember individual cases where children lose their lives through violence – no matter the instrumentality of death. More will be revealed about the alleged facts of this case later because this tragic incident is still under active investigation by the Michigan State Police,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Authorities encourage anyone who was present at the time of the incident to contact Michigan State Police, or Crimestoppers at 800-773-2487 if they want to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Belle Isle hit-and-run: Detroit man faces open murder charge