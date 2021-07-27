Detroit man charged with killing 2, wounding another

Jul. 27—A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of another on Washburn Street in Detroit, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Monday.

Gerrod Moses Lark is accused of wounding a 26-year-old of Detroit man and killing Michael Edwards, 31, of Southfield and Devon Cartwright, 28, of Detroit.

The shootings occurred around 3 a.m. July 16 in the 15000 block of Washburn. Officers sent to the scene found the lifeless body of a man outside of the residence and two men shot inside.

Lark allegedly had entered the home and fired a handgun at the three men before fleeing. He was arrested July 21.

No other details or a motive for the shooting have been released.

Lark was arraigned Saturday on two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of felony firearm. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 3 and a preliminary examination for Aug. 9, both before 36th District Court Judge Roberta Archer.