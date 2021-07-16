Detroit man charged in overdose death

Jul. 16—MORGANTOWN — A Detroit man has been charged with giving a person who died by overdose the drugs that killed them.

Tremayne I. Johnson was arrested by the Detroit Police Department July 14 and extradited back to West Virginia, said P.J. Scott, deputy chief of the Morgantown Police Department.

Johnson is charged with drug delivery resulting in death. If convicted, he faces 3-15 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, a dead person was found in July 2020 in Morgantown. Nearby was drug paraphernalia and suspected illegal substances. The suspected drugs were sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory, which determined it to be fentanyl. An autopsy determined the person's cause of death was an accident due to drug overdose, including fentanyl intoxication.

Scott said the only details related to the overdose being released at this time are in the criminal complaint.

During the investigation, the MPD found evidence and a cooperating witness that shows Johnson provided the illegal substance, the complaint states.

Johnson was arraigned by Magistrate Sandy Holepit and is being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $500, 000 bond.

