Detroit man fires shots at car, injures daughter, 7, after fight with mother, police say

Apr. 16—A Detroit man is facing charges for a shooting that injured his 7-year-old daughter on the city's west side, police said Thursday.

The 50-year-old man and the child's mother had been arguing at his home around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of Appoline before the fight became physical, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The mother started to leave with the girl when the man fired several shots at her vehicle, striking the child, Lance said.

The woman rushed the 7-year-old to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition Thursday.

Officers went to the father's home, but he closed the door on them and refused to come out, Lance said.

Learning he was armed, police declared a barricaded-gunman situation and sought help from crisis negotiators. The man left the house about an hour later and was arrested, Lance said. He remained at the Detroit Detention Center late Thursday.