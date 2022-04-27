Detroit man freed from prison after 15 years of wrongful imprisonment

A rediscovered rape kit has freed a man after 15 years of wrongful imprisonment, giving 35-year-old Terance Calhoun a new lease on life.

Calhoun was initially scheduled for exoneration Friday afternoon, but the hearing was adjourned due to an interruption by a Detroit police officer who claimed he had information relevant to the case. On Wednesday, proceedings went according to plan.

Calhoun walked out of Woodland Center Correctional Facility and into the arms of his family.

"A series of unfortunate events and a lot of very hard work by quite a few people led to my decision to exonerate Mr. Calhoun," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement before Friday's botched hearing. "The decision, in this case, was the culmination of years of long work on this and unrelated cases. We will leave no stone unturned to get justice for defendants like Mr. Calhoun."

In 2007, Calhoun was charged with multiple crimes in two separate cases involving the rape of a 13-year-old girl and attempted sexual assault of another girl, 15, to which he pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years.

Calhoun's attorney, Michael Mittlestat, an assistant defender with State Appellate Defender Office (SADO), said his plea was based on the advice of counsel at the time, about four months before DNA test results from the crime scene excluded Calhoun as the perpetrator. Mittlestat said it is unclear whether his lawyer at the time of his sentencing had access to the initial DNA testing that excluded Calhoun. Ilsa Draznin, who represented Calhoun throughout his preliminary hearings and sentencing, is now deceased.

SADO also found that there is no indication that the DNA tests were provided to Calhoun's appellate counsel when his appeal was dismissed based on a lack of merit in September 2007.

"Today is about the myriad of things that went wrong, that caused the wrongful conviction of an innocent person," said Valerie Newman, director of the Conviction Integrity Unit, during Wednesday's hearing. "There are so many things that happened in this case that are troubling, and while this is ostensibly a DNA exclusion case, there is a lot more going on here that supports Mr. Calhoun's innocence than just the exclusion from the condom."

In 2009, the prosecutor's office and the SADO undertook a backlog of untested sexual assault kits, SADO testing with the intention of finding wrongful convictions. Included in this backlog was the kit used in the cases that identified Calhoun as the perpetrator.

At the time of investigation and prosecution, each victim pointed to Calhoun in two separate lineups and later in court as the man who attacked them.

"If there's one thing about the system people need to realize it's that innocent people plead and eyewitness misidentifications are real and false confessions are real," said Mittlestat. "People need to understand that witness identifications can be faulty and had been proven to be faulty, they are not as reliable as laypeople and many people outside the criminal justice system believe."

Eyewitness misidentifications are heavily researched in the criminal justice reform field. Research indicates misidentifications are commonly mistakes, lies or heavily influenced by police. Nationally, mistaken identifications contribute to about 69% of the more than 375 wrongful convictions later overturned by post-conviction DNA evidence, according to the Innocence Project, a nonprofit working to correct and prevent wrongful convictions.

Calhoun was originally sentenced to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, felony firearms and attempted kidnapping. He could be eligible to $50,000 from the state for every year spent in prison based on a wrongful conviction.

One key factor in Calhoun's case, Mittlestat said, is that Calhoun suffers from intellectual delays and has received additional support throughout his education. Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Whitmore Lake is for male prisoners with severe mental illnesses.

At the time of Calhoun's plea hearing in February 2007, he was referred for competency evaluation, which indicated that he had cognitive deficiencies but was legally competent to waive his rights and stand trial, according to SADO's investigation.

"This is an example of how vulnerable people can get caught up in the system and unfairly convicted," Mittlestat said. "They don't have oftentimes the sophistication, the resources to work with their lawyers and defend themselves and communicate with their lawyers, and they become victims of a system that opens cases and closes cases in an expedient way that turns out to be wrong later. It's just unfortunate that Mr. Calhoun really was one of those very vulnerable people."

While Calhoun's release was cause for celebration and high spirits, Mittlestat said the case was mired by the actions of Detroit Police Officer Robert Kane. Kane interrupted the exoneration proceeding Friday by presenting Judge Kelly Ramsey with what he thought was information relevant to the case.

"In my opinion, there is a cloud over this investigation," Mittlestat said at the conclusion of Wednesday's hearing. "What Mr. Kane did last week, was more befitting of a vigilante than that of a public servant, and what he did only darkened that cloud and did nothing to remove that cloud."

Upon reviewing the information Kane brought forward, the county prosecutor's office and SADO found that it was not new and contained facts already reviewed during the investigation.

The county prosecutor is pursuing charges against the alleged perpetrator of the sexual crimes of which Calhoun was accused, who was identified by the sexual assault test kit. The identified individual is currently incarcerated for sexual assault convictions.

