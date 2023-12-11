Detroit man goes to prison for plan to throw drugs over Lakeland Corrections fence

BRANCH COUNTY — A chance to make $500 by throwing contraband over the Coldwater Lakeland Corrections Center fence brought Edison Terry, 59, of Detroit, 45 months to 20 years in prison instead.

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady sentenced Terry Monday after a no contest plea for delivery of methamphetamine.

Several attempts were made to throw drugs over Lakeland Corrections fence north of Coldwater.

“I am totally retired from criminal activity,” Terry told the judge.

Court records indicated Terry had nine felony convictions going back to 1996, mostly property theft.

Judge O’Grady told him he should have retired earlier.

“It was the money,” Terry answered.

“A small amount for what you risked,” the judge replied.

Corrections officers and Michigan State Police troopers arrested Terry on Aug. 13 in a wooded area outside the prison fence.

Michigan State Police Trooper Jereme Miller and his police dog found three packages nearby. All were wrapped in plastic and covered in artificial grass. Inside were two smartphones, 96 grams of cannabis product, 10 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of meth.

MSP Det/Sgt. Matt Berry said the investigation began July 12 when a man threw two tape-wrapped tennis balls over the prison fence from Marshall Road at 4:30 a.m.

Correction officers recovered the tennis balls filled with methamphetamine and cannabis products.

Prison surveillance video showed the inmate who picked up the contraband.

A review of institution telephone calls found Terry's co-defendant, Adoreray Bruce, 28, of Detroit, and inmate Janard Hackworth discussed drugs and cell phones being thrown over the fence first on July 3. Detectives tied Bruce to Terry.

On Aug. 8, Berry obtained a warrant to track Bruce’s cell phone. He learned from further prison call interceptions another fence throw would occur the weekend of Aug. 12.

Early Sunday, Aug. 13, investigators received information that Terry’s phone was on I-94 headed toward Coldwater.

Michigan State Police and the Southwest Enforcement Team set up along Marshall Road near the prison.

Terry told officers Bruce contacted him about a job that would pay him $500 to throw the packages over the prison fence.

Investigators did not indicate how many throws were successful.

Bruce posted $15,000 bond at her arrest. Her pretrial is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien filed no charges against Hackworth.

Hackworth is serving a life sentence for armed robbery and felony murder after a jury convicted him in Genesee County in 2008.

The Department of Corrections took administrative action against him.

