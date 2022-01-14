Detroit man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

Jan. 14—HUNTINGTON — A man apprehended last year by the Tri-State Narcotics Team pleaded guilty this week to a fentanyl distribution charge in federal court.

Martez D. Foy, 28, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution, in exchange for having an aiding and abetting charge dropped.

Foy was arrested in Ashland in November 2021 at the 29th Street Marathon station in Ashland, according to police.

According to his plea agreement, Foy sold 5 grams of drugs to an informant on March 10, 2021, then facilitated another sale on April 13, 2021. Both sales occurred at a dollar store in Huntington, court records show.

Foy is due back in court for sentencing on April 11. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The TNT consists of officers from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department and the DEA.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com