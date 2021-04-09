Detroit man pleads guilty to robbing Lompoc credit union

Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.
·3 min read

Apr. 8—A Michigan man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing a Lompoc credit union before he was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Wearing a tan prison jumpsuit with an orange undershirt, Maurice Pilgrim, 19, of Detroit entered his plea to a federal charge of bank robbery during a hearing in which he appeared remotely from the Santa Ana Detention Center before U.S. District Court Judge Percy Anderson, who was in Los Angeles.

After previously pleading guilty, Pilgrim admitted to taking money from a nationally insured institution "through force and violence or intimidation" as part of March 25 agreement. In exchange, federal prosecutors dropped an attempted robbery charge linked to Pilgrim's failed effort to rob Guadalupe's Mechanics Bank, where he was thwarted by a teller.

Pilgrim now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, although the assistant U.S. attorney recommended a term of at least three years and at least $748 in restitution, according to the agreement.

His time in prison could ultimately be reduced if he "demonstrates an acceptance of responsibility" during this sentencing, according to court records that also show Pilgrim has outstanding warrants in Maryland and Michigan.

Emily Groendyke, Pilgrim's attorney, did not return calls or emails seeking comment.

Pilgrim admitted to robbing the CoastHills Credit Union in Lompoc on Oct. 13, 2020, and attempting to rob the Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe on Oct. 15, 2020.

The first incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at CoastHills, located in the 1300 block of North H Street, where Pilgrim showed a gun and a note to a teller, demanding money, before he fled the scene with $3,000 in cash, according to court records.

"I lost everything to [COVID-19 3/8 so make this easy for me," the note read. "I don't want to hurt anyone. I need at least 1/8$3,000 3/8 and there will be no issue. I'm trying to survive. $100s only."

Two days later, Pilgrim drove to Mechanics Bank in the 900 block of Guadalupe Street, where he handed a note to one of the tellers, who was "extremely fearful" and handed it back to Pilgrim asking for his identification and account number, according to court records.

"Give me $5,000-$10,000 and no [one] gets hurt," Pilgrim wrote, although he left without the money after noticing a nearby security guard.

A short time later, police located Pilgrim driving a Ford Taurus on Highway 1 and initiated a pursuit that exceeded 110 mph before Pilgrim crashed his car near the Vandenberg AFB visitor's center. He was apprehended while attempting to flee on foot.

Police seized money connected to the Lompoc robbery that included more than $550 from his car and $1,700 in his pockets, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynda Lao.

Investigators later used security camera footage and witness descriptions to match Pilgrim's Ford to one he rented in July 2020 but never returned, according to court records. It's not clear why Pilgrim was in Santa Barbara County at the time, although records show he has some ties to the area.

After he was arrested, Pilgrim allegedly told police that before the robbery, he used Google to research penalties for bank robbery.

Pilgrim is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. June 21 in Los Angeles federal court.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady Finally Answers Gisele's 'What More Do You Have To Prove?' Question

    The legendary quarterback replied to his wife's question at the Super Bowl on "Good Morning America" months later.

  • China warns US and its allies not to boycott Beijing Games, politicize the Olympics

    Chinese officials warned that Washington would face a "robust Chinese response" if the US boycotts next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • First White House budget proposal to preview Biden's goals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will release his first budget proposal to Congress on Friday, offering a long-awaited glimpse into his policy agenda that will mark a sharp departure from his predecessor, Donald Trump. Nearly three months into a job consumed by a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget proposal could shed light on the Democratic president's priorities ranging from cybersecurity to immigration and climate change. Among other measures, the document is expected to request some $715 billion for the Department of Defense, roughly even in inflation-adjusted terms with this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is suing the CDC to bring back cruises

    DeSantis said the decision was made on behalf of state residents who depend on an "open cruise industry,"

  • WWE WrestleMania 37: Get yourself familiar with Tampa roadways and Raymond James Stadium

    Getting ready for the trip to Tampa for WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms - forecasters

    The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters. Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Threat of very large hail, damaging winds in Friday weather forecast for North Texas

    There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mozambique Palma attack: How people tried to flee the assault

    Survivors and their family members recount what happened when Islamist militants targeted Palma.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • SC college athletes one step closer to endorsement pay after Senate passes bill

    The bill narrowly passed by a vote of 22 to 21 as opponents argued that paying players would ruin the amateur nature of intercollegiate athletics.

  • A bus was set on fire amid tension and violent clashes in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trade rules

    The violent demonstrations broke out last week in Northern Ireland amid tensions between unionists and nationalists.

  • Miami venture capitalists: Inclusion must be defining characteristic of local tech ecosystem

    The past few months have been unlike any in the history of Miami’s business and tech ecosystem. But while the city may be the sweetheart of the moment, Miami-Dade must keep up the momentum and take nothing for granted.

  • The Number of Unaccompanied Children Arriving at the U.S.-Mexico Border Doubled From February to March

    Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border saw a 100% increase in the number of migrant children arriving alone.

  • Politics latest news: Stormont 'gravely concerned' after fresh violence in Northern Ireland

    Exclusive: Covid passports could be time-limited UK 'secretly sent 700,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Australia' Jonathan Sumption: We're at the mercy of Sage’s garbage models Coronavirus latest news: Follow updates in our live blog Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Stormont Executive has condemned recent scenes of violence across Northern Ireland, stating that they are "gravely concerned" by the scenes of disorder. In a joint statement the Executive said: "We are gravely concerned by the scenes we have all witnessed on our streets over the last week, including those at the Lanark Way interface last night. Attacks on police officers, public services and communities are deplorable and they must stop. "Destruction, violence and the threat of violence are completely unacceptable and unjustifiable, no matter what concerns may exist in communities." They added that those who would "seek to use and abuse our children and young people to carry out these attacks have no place in our society" and that they will "continue to work together to maximise the support we can give to communities and the PSNI to prevent further violence and unrest". It comes after DUP leader Arlene Foster said the violence was "totally unacceptable", while Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister, said it was "a miracle" that "no-one has been killed". Meanwhile Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, has today headed to Belfast for talks with the main political parties, after Boris Johnson last night called for "dialogue" to resolve differences. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • We want tortas: Mario Lopez just launched a delivery-only Mexican restaurant in Miami

    Taco Tuesday is really looking up, Miami.