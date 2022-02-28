Detroit man pleads guilty to shooting two Central Michigan students in April 2021

North Canton native John Keller and medical personnel at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan, have their picture taken. Keller, a quarterback for Central Michigan University, was in the hospital after being shot during an off-campus party last year. Keller graduated from Hoover High in 2018.

A Detroit man pleaded guilty Monday to an off-campus shooting that injured former Hoover High quarterback John Keller.

Kenneth W. Thomas Jr., 22, was expected to stand trial March 14 in Isabella County Trial Court in connection with the 2021 shooting near Central Michigan University but then a plea agreement was worked out.

Thomas, who faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, will be sentenced April 8.

"It's like you can exhale a little bit," Keller's father Ray Keller said.

John Keller: 'I mean going through something like this ... makes you see life differently'

Party turned violent

Thomas was accused of shooting two Central Michigan students on April 24, 2021.

Keller, the starting quarterback at North Canton Hoover High for two seasons, and Tyler Bunting were shot outside Keller's apartment during a party. Keller, who played football for Central Michigan, and Bunting survived.

Central Michigan quarterback John Keller is shown at his home in North Canton in June 2021 as he recovered from gunshot injuries sustained in late April 2021 during an off-campus shooting.

Thomas, who was arrested on 10 felony charges, crashed the party with other friends from Detroit.

Keller spent almost a month in the hospital before he came home last summer. A few months later, he returned to school. Keller, who is majoring in psychology, is expected to graduate in May.

"It was a sense of relief to see movement now. It had been almost a year," Ray Keller said.

Plea deal avoids trial

The deal was accepted during a livestream court proceeding before Judge Eric Janes. Thomas, his attorney Otis Culpepper, and county prosecutor David Barberi were present.

"We have discussed this plea agreement with the (victims') families and they were in agreement," Barberi told Janes, which Ray Keller confirmed later in a phone interview.

Thomas asked: "Was this discussed with my family?"

"I told your mom," Culpepper responded.

The proceeding was briefly stopped after the 22-year-old's father texted Culpepper and told him not to take the deal. The agreement had already been accepted.

Kenneth W. Thomas, 22, of Detroit, appears before Isabella County Trial Court Judge Eric Janes on Feb. 28, 2022, for a plea hearing via YouTube live stream.

Culpepper declined comment after the proceedings. A message was left for Barberi seeking a comment.

Story continues

Under the terms, Thomas pleaded guilty to felony counts of firearm possession and discharging a firearm in or at a building, with a 10-year prison sentenced recommended.

The other eight felony charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, were dismissed.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Kenneth Thomas pleads guilty in shooting of John Keller