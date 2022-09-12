Detroit man pleads no contest to Jan. 2021 library shooting

HILLSDALE — A Detroit man has pleaded no contest to assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to a Jan. 19, 2021, shooting at the Hillsdale Community Library.

Jeremiah Da Michael Broady, 19, appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 for a plea hearing via video teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail.

More: Flint man charged in 2021 shooting near city library

His attorney, James Daly, and Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Brady agreed at the beginning of the hearing that Broady, who was arrested March 21 by the Hillsdale City Police Department on two counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, would plead no contest to lesser charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Brady agreed to dismiss the three original charges at the time of sentencing and not to pursue Broady as a habitual offender during the hearing.

The two attorneys agreed that Lisznyai should use the transcripts from an April 23 preliminary examination hearing in 2B District Court to establish the basis for the no contest plea which is treated as a guilty plea in the state of Michigan.

Excerpts of the transcripts read aloud from the preliminary examination shed some light into the case, which caused mass hysteria locally when word of a shooting at the library broke early last year. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Hillsdale City Police officers process evidence in an alley near the Hillsdale Community Library where shell casings were found after a shooting Jan. 19, 2021.

According to the transcripts, Clayton Fowler, one of two men targeted in the shooting, testified during the April 23 examination that he knew Broady from grade school and had messaged him on Facebook to purchase narcotics from him.

A meeting location was set in the parking lot of the library located on Bacon Street in Hillsdale within a few blocks of the middle school and high school.

When Fowler arrived with his friend, Curtis Flowers, he stepped out of Flowers’ vehicle for a few minutes and approached Broady’s vehicle, surveillance video showed.

Then, when Fowler walked back over to his friend’s car, Broady and another male from his vehicle left their vehicle and approached Flower’s vehicle. Words were exchanged and the video showed Flower’s vehicle attempting to flee the parking lot.

Story continues

That is when Broady opened fire with a 9 mm handgun, shooting roughly nine rounds towards Flower’s vehicle which was hit several times during the shooting.

Broady and his passenger then returned to his vehicle and gave chase to Flower’s vehicle and a second shooting scene was discovered by police on West Bacon Road near the west end of town, Det. Brad Martin testified April 23.

Both Brady and Daly affirmed Lisznyai had read enough of the transcripts onto the record to establish a factual basis for the no contest plea and a sentencing date was set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

Following the plea hearing, Broady asked Lisznyai to consider reducing his bond since he pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, but Lisznyai denied the request, instead opting to revoke bond entirely and ordered that Broady be held without bond pending sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Detroit man pleads no contest to Jan. 2021 library shooting