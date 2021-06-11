Detroit man robbed of $20K chain bought with lottery winnings

Hannah Joy
·3 min read

“They had grabbed me, tackled me down,” a Detroit man said

A Detroit lottery winner was viciously attacked as by assailants who took his gold chain at a local gas station, according to local reports. 

The victim, who was identified as Jamal by WDIV, told the Detroit-based news station that he won $30,000 in the Michigan lottery, then bought himself a $20,000 necklace. Unfortunately, when he wore his gold chain to a local Mobil gas station, a group of men allegedly took advantage of the situation and robbed him.

He explained that he knew getting robbed of his jewelry was a possibility. “I was just like looking around making sure nobody was trying to get my chain,” Jamal told the news station outside the establishment located near West Warren Avenue and Grand Boulevard.

When Jamal walked out of the gas station to head to his next destination, there were suspects waiting in the lot to chase him down. Jamal explained how he tried to rush back into the gas station.

In surveillance video from the gas station, obtained by WDIV, the Detroit man is seen struggling to get back into the building. When he tried to open the entrance door, one of the suspects tackled him. “They had grabbed me, tackled me down,” he said.

The surveillance video shows the suspects punching, kicking and pulling Jamal as he was on the floor struggling during the incident.

“They took off running and jumped in their car and took off,” Jamal told the local news outlet. 

There were two women inside the store standing close by as the frightening scene unfolded.

This is apparently not the first incident involving the alleged attackers at the gas station, according to the owner of the establishment. 

One of the suspects was seen in the store a few months ago in a white hoodie, as shown in surveillance video footage shared by WDIV. In the video, he appeared to be examining the environment to pursue potential targets. 

As the suspect walked outside, he came across someone wearing a necklace in the lot and reached his hand out to rip the jewelry off their neck and took off. 

Detroit authorities believe the suspect lives in the area and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

According to the FBI Crime Data Explorer’s most recent data, there were 37,858 violent-crime incidents and 43,400 offenses reported in Michigan by 635 law enforcement agencies that submitted incident-based National Incident-Based Reporting System data in 2019. This covers 96 percent of the total population, per the report.

This information is derived from both incident-based (National Incident-Based Reporting System) and summary (Summary Reporting System) reports voluntarily submitted to the FBI. 

“The FBI’s Crime Data Explorer (CDE) aims to provide transparency, create easier access, and expand awareness of criminal, and noncriminal, law enforcement data sharing; improve accountability for law enforcement; and provide a foundation to help shape public policy with the result of a safer nation,” the FBI wrote on their crime data explorer website.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Detroit man robbed of $20K chain bought with lottery winnings appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • What happened to ‘The Barbecue Man’? Ten years later, the mystery of this case endures.

    “How many of us will die before we find out what happened to Daniel? Will we all leave this earth not knowing?”

  • Vanessa Guillen’s fiance, closest friends detail upsetting investigation

    Vanessa Guillen will forever be 20 years old, engaged but will never be married. Born and raised in Houston to immigrants from Mexico, Guillen was one of six children. Ryan “Cj” Landy, a fellow soldier in her unit, told “20/20” that he and Guillen became friends “immediately” after she arrived.

  • Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go

    Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his long list of political enemies. Two House Democrats disclosed this week that their smartphone data was secretly obtained by the Trump Justice Department as part of an effort to uncover the source of leaks related to the investigation of Russian-related election interference. It was a stunning revelation that one branch of government was using its power to gather private information on another, a move that carried echoes of President Richard Nixon during Watergate.

  • Man sentenced to prison for threatening Trump whistle-blower's lawyer

    Brittan Atkinson sent an email to attorney Mark Zaid in 2019, threatening to hunt him down and “bleed you out like the pigs you are.”

  • Which UFC 263 fight is poised to be the show-stealer we’re talking about Sunday morning?

    UFC 263 is jam-packed with killer fights atop the bill Saturday in Arizona. But which one will be the most talked about afterward?

  • Nighttime storms bring hail to South Dakota

    Hail and heavy rain fell on parts of South Dakota, as severe thunderstorms pushed through parts of the state on June 10.

  • Chris Paul has another big night, Suns rout Nuggets 123-98

    Chris Paul is a 36-year-old man who can still put together an NBA point guard's version of a virtuoso performance: Fifteen assists, no turnovers and it led to another blowout playoff victory for his rolling Phoenix Suns. “I feel good,” Paul said. The ageless Paul added 17 points, Devin Booker had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Phoenix routed the Denver Nuggets 123-98 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

  • Memo to company directors: Deliver for shareholders or face consequences

    Investors' vote to put activists on Exxon Mobil's board shows corporate democracy in action.

  • Vin Diesel and John Cena Go Full Gladiator in New F9 Clip

    Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and his brother, John Cena's Jakob, show there's no love lost between brothers in this exclusive clip from F9: The Fast Saga. The post Vin Diesel and John Cena Go Full Gladiator in New F9 Clip appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘Hard-nosed, buttoned-down guy’: Colleagues defend prosecutor who oversaw leak cases

    Osmar Benvenuto had misgivings about the assignment Bill Barr drafted him to fulfill, friends and allies say.

  • Nuclear bomb detectors sniff out another find — a new group of blue whales, study says

    Somehow these elusive beasts have managed to remain unseen, despite being as big as two standard buses.

  • British woman attacked by crocodile in Mexico is out of coma

    A British woman who was bitten by a crocodile in Mexico is out of her coma and is able to breathe without medical assistance, her twin has said. Melissa and Georgia Laurie, both 28, from Berkshire, were swimming in the daytime in a lagoon in Mexico, around 10 miles from Puerto Escondido, when Melissa was attacked by a crocodile. Georgia saved Melissa by punching the crocodile in the face when it attacked her sister three times. Both of the twins were taken to hospital in Mexico, where Melissa ha

  • Canada truck attack: Loved ones describe family as 'the best among us'

    A Canadian city is mourning the loss of a beloved family after an allegedly race-motivated attack.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The 31-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.

  • Paul Murdaugh may have been killer’s target, sources say. Where the case stands

    That’s one of the theories investigators are pursuing in the deaths of Paul Murdaugh and his mother.

  • These Millionaires Reveal Their Top Money Secrets

    How do millionaires manage their finances so they stay consistently profitable? Learn what secrets these millionaires have to make the most out of their money.

  • Is Sushi Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says

    Sushi dinners are delicious but are they healthy? Here, we break down the health benefits, plus what to look for and keep an eye on when it comes to eating sushi.

  • You Can Rent the Lake Tahoe Home From the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Finale

    It even has an indoor pool!

  • Cambodia's new batch of landmine-sniffing rats

    Cambodia has deployed its next generation of landmine-sniffing rats.They're part of the de-mining operation in a country plagued by unexploded weapons. Twenty African giant pouched rats were recently imported from Tanzania for the job and are undergoing intense training.This woman is a rat-handler."Before we worked with the rats we didn't know how important their job was. But once I worked with them, I realized that the rats are wonderful animals because of their sense of smell, which humans lack, as they give us 100% accurate results from their performance."The new batch of rodents replaces a recently retired group that included Magawa, the rat who found 71 landmines and 28 unexploded ordinances during his five-year career, according to the non-profit APOPO.Magawa even received a gold medal last year from a British veterinary charity for his “life-saving bravery and devotion to duty".After decades of civil war, Cambodia is one the most heavily landmined countries in the world. It has more than 621 square miles of land still contaminated.It also has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.

  • Simone Biles owns NFL boyfriend Jonathan Owens in rope climbing contest

    Even an NFL player is no match for Simone Biles when it comes to strength.