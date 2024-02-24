Detroit man sentenced to 14 years for role in trafficking drugs to North Dakota

Feb. 23—GRAND FORKS — A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday, Feb. 23, for his role in a drug trafficking organization that targeted North Dakota communities, including two Native American reservations.

Romel Rambus, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and money laundering conspiracy, according to a press release from the District of North Dakota's U.S. Attorney's Office.

After serving his prison sentence, Rambus will be on supervised release for five years.

"This sentence is another reminder to those who target tribal communities in North Dakota for distribution of dangerous drugs," said U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. "Instead of short-term profits, you'll be facing a long-term stay in federal prison. Bringing this defendant and his co-conspirators to justice is the result of relentless efforts by our career prosecutors and their multi-agency law enforcement partners."

An investigation led by the Bureau of Indian Affairs' drug enforcement division led to the discovery of a drug trafficking organization, affilated with a violent gang operating out of Michigan, that had been transporting thousands of oxycodone/fentanyl pills to North Dakota.

Pills were being distributed in Bismarck and Minot, as well as the Fort Berthold and Spirit Lake reservations, the release said.

In approximately 2015, Rambus took over the operation after the death of his brother, working alongside Devonsha Dabney to distribute narcotics throughout the state.

Dabney was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and four years of supervised release on Oct. 10, 2023.

Another co-conspirator, Jonathan B. Walker, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release.

More than 40 defendants were charged for involvement in this trafficking organization. At this point, all of them have entered guilty pleas or signed plea agreements with the intent to later plead guilty, the release said.