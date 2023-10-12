Detroit man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking in North Dakota cities and reservations

Oct. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday, Oct. 10, for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization that targeted two reservations and two cities in North Dakota.

Devonsha Dabney, 29, pleaded guilty to continuing criminal enterprise, according to a press release from the District of North Dakota's U.S. Attorney's Office. He appeared for sentencing in Fargo, where he was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

Law enforcement determined Dabney and others targeted areas with fewer law enforcement resources to distribute their drug supply "at a premium price," the release said. These areas included Minot, Bismarck, Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and Spirit Lake Indian Reservation. Local people and residences were used for distributing and stashing drugs.

"Drug traffickers who think Indian country is a soft target because of a perceived lack of law enforcement resources ought to think again," U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said. "This sentence shows that if you prey on tribal communities, you will be doggedly pursued by federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and you will face justice as a defendant in federal court."

Forty-one defendants were charged in connection with these crimes, including gang members, the release said. Dabney was identified as becoming the leader of the operation around 2017, recruiting people from Detroit and North Dakota to distribute pills.

Another trafficker, Jonathan B. Walker, was sentenced to 15 years in prison earlier this month. Afterwards, he will be on five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to various drug trafficking crimes, including continuing criminal enterprise, the release said.

"Today as tribal and state citizens of North Dakota, we at Spirit Lake Tribe are grateful for the determined work by all agencies to combat the dangers of drug trafficking and abuse in our communities," Chairwoman Lona J. Street said. "This is a result of excellent teamwork displayed by all local, state, and federal agencies."