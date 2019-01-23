Detroit Metro Airport closed due to winter weather

Nasty winter weather has closed Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the airport was shut down at 8 p.m. Tuesday due to ice and snow. The website Flightview showed several dozen delayed or cancelled flights.

Travelers in Detroit and elsewhere lamented the closure on social media. One Twitter user, @ClayDowling, took a photo out of his airplane window and tweeted it with the message: "This appears to be my home for the night. DTW is too icy so we sit in our plane in Cincinnati."

The FAA reported that the airport is expected to reopen on Wednesday morning.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport remains closed this morning due to icy conditions. Maintenance crews have been working around the clock. They are making progress as the weather begins to improve; however, it is too soon to determine when DTW will reopen. — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) January 23, 2019

A spokeswoman for DTW emailed the following statement: "At approximately 8 p.m., all taxiways and runways at Detroit Metropolitan Airport closed due to the icy conditions. For several hours prior, maintenance crews actively treated the airfield. However, the constant rate of precipitation has diluted the deicing fluid, causing it to be ineffective. Crews are on the airfield working to prepare the surfaces to reopen. Based on the weather forecast, DTW is expected to remain closed overnight. Customers are encouraged to contact their airline before heading to the airport."

Icy roadways led to crashes and prompted some school districts to close for the day Wednesday.

Sweet, in the airplane, ready to pushback, and DTW just shutdown for the next 30 min+ plus from freezing rain 😬 pic.twitter.com/aOptiOQT6M — Tim Buckholz (@tbuckholz) January 23, 2019

This appears to be my home for the night. DTW is too icy so we sit in our plane in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/9bNzoZWJdP — Clay Dowling (@ClayDowling) January 23, 2019

