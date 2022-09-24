Detroit news anchor killed, family wounded in failed murder-suicide

A Detroit area news anchor was the victim of a botched murder-suicide.

WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was murdered Friday in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, by an unidentified 54-year-old described as a frequent visitor to Matthews's house.

The attempted murder suspect reportedly intended to kill Matthews, his two young children, and his girlfriend, according to the New York Post.

"WWJ overnight news anchor Jim Matthews was tragically killed on Friday, Sept. 23 at the age of 57. Jim worked as the overnight news anchor at WWJ for nearly seven years," the radio station said in a public statement.

MAN CHARGED IN RANDOM DETROIT SHOOTINGS THAT KILLED 3

Matthews's girlfriend, 35, reportedly was able to escape the attack with his 5-year-old daughter. The pair flagged down a passing motorist who called 911.

Authorities found Matthews dead on arrival, but his son, 10, was found alive in his closet, though severely injured. Police say the child was tied up and had suffered blunt-force trauma.

The attempted murder suspect was found in the house's basement suffering from both a drug overdose and self-inflicted wounds. The suspect is in stable condition and under police custody.

MICHIGAN TEEN JACOB HILLS FOUND DEAD IN DETROIT BASEMENT AFTER PARTY AFTER DAD GETS ANONYMOUS CALL

"[Matthews] loved delivering the latest news to his listeners, and was incredibly dedicated to WWJ and the broadcasting industry. There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed," the radio station continued in their statement on the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim's family and friends during this difficult time," it concluded.